Former Prime Minister Harold Wilson had ‘secret Downing Street affair with deputy press secretary’

10 April 2024, 22:08 | Updated: 10 April 2024, 22:09

Harold Wilson repeatedly denied rumours that he had an affair while in office
Harold Wilson repeatedly denied rumours that he had an affair while in office. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Former Prime Minister Harold Wilson had an extramarital affair during his second term in office, his oldest surviving advisor has revealed.

The former Labour PM repeatedly denied having an affair during his time as prime minister and even sued over the suggestion.

It had been rumoured that Mr Wilson had an affair with his political secretary Marcia Williams, but Joe Haines, who acted as his press secretary, has revealed otherwise.

Mr Wilson actually had an affair with Janet Hewlett-Davies, Mr Haines has told The Times.

Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson
Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson. Picture: Alamy

"The astonishing thing is that no one else, but me, knew of Janet's affair with Wilson, for which she neither sought any kind of benefit whatsoever," Mr Haines told the publication.

"It was certainly a love match on her side, and the joy which Wilson exhibited to me suggested that it was for him too."

The affair apparently increase Mr Wilson's morale in his final years as prime minister before he resigned in 1976.

"She was of significance to the last Wilson administration: she was Harold Wilson's mistress," Mr Haines continued.

Harold Wilson and his wife, Mary
Harold Wilson and his wife, Mary. Picture: Getty

"She died nursing a secret which never leaked from Downing Street, the most notorious leaky building in Britain."

Both Mr Wilson and Ms Hewlett-Davies were married at the time of the affair.

She died last year aged 85, while Mr Wilson died in 1995, aged 79.

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

