Former US Air Force pilot Robert Prussak, 57, charged with possessing and making indecent images of a child

57-year-old former US Air Force captain Prussak has been charged following a Met investigation into child sex offences. Picture: Met

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 57-year-old former US Air Force captain has been charged following a Met investigation into child sex offences.

Robert Prussak was charged with the offences on Wednesday, the force has revealed.

Police confirmed the charges include one count of possessing indecent images of a child and one count of making an indecent image of a child.

The charges relate to an ongoing investigation into indecent images of a child found on an electronic device.

The charges are said to relate to an ongoing investigation by the force linked to the indecent images of a child, the force confirmed.

The former pilot, who is American, was listed as having no fixed address.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday.