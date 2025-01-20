Foster mum crushed boy, 10, to death by sitting on him after he threatened to call police to report child abuse

Stevens died at just 10 years old. Picture: Facebook

By Henry Moore

An abusive foster mum has been jailed for six years after crushing a young boy to death by sitting on him.

Jennifer Lee Wilson, 48, said she sat on 10-year-old Dakota Stevens for five minutes to punish him for “misbehaving.”

The 340lbs woman from northwest Indiana was charged with reckless homicide and will face six years behind bars following her sentencing on Friday.

The cruel foster mum admitted to killing the boy after being arrested two months after his death.

Speaking in court, Wilson said she sat on young Stevens’ stomach for at least five minutes in April 2024.

The young boy was crushed to death by his foster mum. Picture: Facebook

According to police reports, she was trying to force him to the ground.

Documents from the trial read: "Wilson stated that when she attempted to stop him from leaving, she does not know if she tackled Dakota or they fell to the ground however her intention was to hold him."

Stevens was just 4ft 10 and 91lbs at the time of his death.

When Wilson noticed the boy had become quiet, she reportedly asked him “are you faking?”

When he didn’t reply, she got up and turned him over, finding him unconscious and pale, court documents revealed.

She had been on the phone with the 10-year-old’s case worker at the time.

Wilson called 911 and attempted CPR, the court heard.

According to police reports, Stevens told a neighbour 30 minutes before his death that he was being abused, even asking if they could adopt him.

They said he complained of being repeatedly hit in the face by his foster parents.

The neighbour told police there were no signs of physical abuse on the young boy but bruising was found on his corpse.

Upon their arrival, police found Wilson “visibly distraught.”

Cops found the boy pale and unconscious and airlifted him to a nearby hospital, he died two days later.

Stevens’ death was ultimately ruled a homicide and an arrest warrant was issued for the foster mum.