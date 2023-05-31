Four arrested after family racially abused and attacked during picnic in Walsall park

31 May 2023, 21:36 | Updated: 31 May 2023, 21:40

Two people people suffered head and facial injuries in the attack in Doe Bank Park in Walsall, West Midlands, on Sunday.
By Emma Soteriou

Four men have been arrested after a family were racially abused and attacked by a group armed with weapons while they were enjoying a picnic, police said.

Two people people suffered head and facial injuries in the attack in Doe Bank Park in Walsall, West Midlands, at about 19:00 on Sunday.

The men, aged 38, 39, 55 and 58, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody, West Midlands Police said on Wednesday.

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, from Walsall Local Policing Area, said: "This is a very active investigation and these arrests are a significant step forward in our inquiries.

"The victims were part of a family enjoying a picnic and we understand the concern this has caused within the community.

"We're working very closely with the family and we're grateful for all the support we've received from the wider community to enable us to fully focus on progressing the investigation.

"It's important everyone stays calm so our officers can continue this focus, without other distractions, and look to bring those involved in this appalling incident to justice."

The force said patrols would remain in the area to reassure local residents and urged anyone with information to come forward.
The force said patrols would remain in the area to reassure local residents and urged anyone with information to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

A "distressing" video believed to be of the incident was shared online, but officers are asking the public not to share it as it could affect the victims and the police probe.

In the video, a confrontation can be seen involving a large number of people including men, women and children, and other men with objects in their hands.

One person can be heard shouting: "Who wants it?" before the video moves to an image of a man left with an injury to his upper lip.

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands police via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101, quoting crime investigation number 20/466399/23.

