Four charged with right-wing terror offences

Four people have been charged with right-wing terrorism offences. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

Four people have been charged with right-wing terrorism offences, police have said.

Daniel Wright, 29, Liam Hall, 30, and Stacey Salmon, 28, all of Keighley, West Yorkshire, are facing multiple charges including possession of articles connected to acts of terrorism and possession of a firearm.

Samuel Whibley, 28, of Derwen Deg, Menai Bridge, on Anglesey, north Wales, is facing six counts of encouraging terrorism and two of disseminating terrorist publications.

All four will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

A 16-year-old boy arrested in Swindon, Wiltshire, has been released from custody without charge.