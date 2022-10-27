Four day week? Fury after parents warned some schools considering shorter weeks amid 'catastrophic' cost crisis

27 October 2022, 11:24 | Updated: 27 October 2022, 11:28

Some schools are considering reducing to a four-day week due to rising costs
Some schools are considering reducing to a four-day week due to rising costs. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Parents have been warned that some schools are considering going down to a four-day week due to their "catastrophic" financial situation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A survey of 630 headteachers and business leaders by the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) shone a light on the financial struggles of schools and colleges in England.

Seventeen of the schools surveyed are considering moving to a four-day week - nearly 3 per cent of the total.

Read more: 'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

Read more: 'I don't hate him': Libby Squire's mum prepares to meet daughter's killer in prison

Nearly all the schools - 98 per cent - said they would have to make some kind of financial savings over the next few academic years because of rising costs.

Other measures being considered include reducing the numbers of teachers and teaching assistants, increasing class sizes and reducing curriculum options for students.

A number of factors are pushing up costs for schools.

Soaring energy bills, increasing catering costs, nationally-agreed pay awards for staff that are not covered by additional government funding and the requirement to hire more support staff - for example if there are lots of children with special educational needs - are just some of the contributing factors, the survey found.

Some secondary schools are seeing extra costs of up to £500,000 this year - equal to the cost of employing around 10 teachers.

Read more: Backlash against Braverman: Civil service fury as Sunak accused of 'grubby deal' over Home Secretary appointment

Read more: Boris Johnson considers starting organisation to support Ukraine as he eyes a new career on the international stage

One headteacher surveyed said the impact of cost pressures was "devastating".

"I have been here for 15 years and put my heart and soul into improving this school," they said.

"It has been tough, but it has worked; this is now going to be thrown away.|

They said they had "no option but to make significant redundancies" which would result in increased class sizes, more work for senior colleagues and the erosion of improvements that have been made.

"I am completely disillusioned," they said.

Another said the the economic situation was "catastrophic" and the scale of savings needed was simply "unachievable".

"Our forecast budget, which was previously positive, is now dire," they said.

"We would have to fundamentally change our offer to manage.

"The quality of education we will be able to provide will be substantially reduced."

The idea of a four-day week has drawn heavy criticism.

One Twitter user branded it a "national disgrace", and the director of campaign group UsForThem said it amounted to a "betrayal".

"That school leaders are in a position where they have to contemplate a four-day week is a betrayal of our children," Arabella Skinner told MailOnline.

"Parents are in despair as to what this means for their children’s education, and also the impact this will have on their ability to hold down their jobs as we enter a cost of living crisis."

ASCL general secretary Geoff Barton said the future of England's schools was "bleak" without urgent government action.

He said schools and colleges were a "vital public service" and should not be treated as a "soft target for government cuts".

"School leaders in this survey use words such as ‘catastrophic’ and ‘devastating’ to describe the financial situation they are facing and the impact on their pupils," he said.

"It is clear that the future is bleak unless the government acts urgently.

"No government can claim to be serving the public interest by presiding over an education funding crisis which cuts provision and imperils standards.

"And no government which does so can expect to remain in power at the next general election."

Read more: Rishi Sunak reconsidering tax hikes as budget delay saves Treasury £15 billion

Read more: Prince Harry's 'intimate' memoir to be 'released in January' after he got 'cold feet' following Queen's death

He went on: "To make matters worse, we are concerned about the possibility of further public spending cuts being imposed in order to rescue the nation’s finances from the hole dug by the government.

"It should be clear to MPs of all parties that it is simply untenable to once again sacrifice schools and colleges on the altar of austerity, as happened in the wake of the last financial crisis.

"Education should not be seen as a soft target for government cuts but a vital public service and an investment in the future.

"It is imperative that the new Prime Minister and Chancellor make education a priority by improving the level of funding in their forthcoming financial plans."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

FRANCE-EU-BRITAIN-MIGRANTS

Brits offered money to house Channel migrants amid record numbers and soaring hotel bills

1

Boris Johnson considers starting organisation to support Ukraine as he eyes a new career on the international stage

Shell's CEO has said the Government should tax energy companies further to "protect the poorest" in society.

Nadhim Zahawi refuses to rule out new windfall tax as Shell doubles profits to £8billion

Rishi Sunak is reconsidering major cuts to public spending and tax rises and after a marked improvement in the country's finances.

Rishi Sunak reconsidering tax hikes as budget delay saves Treasury £15 billion

Libby Squire's mum to meet daughter's killer

'I don't hate him': Libby Squire's mum prepares to meet daughter's killer in prison

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

Prince Harry reportedly revised parts of his book after the Queen died

Prince Harry's 'intimate' memoir to be 'released in January' after he got 'cold feet' following Queen's death

The warning comes from the BVA ahead of Halloween

'Pets are not fashion accessories': Stark warning for pet owners ahead of Halloween

Rishi Sunak has reappointed Ms Braverman in his Cabinet

Backlash against Braverman: Civil service fury as Sunak accused of 'grubby deal' over Home Secretary appointment

Snow is set to follow on from the warm weather.

Hotter than Greece: Britain to bask in 'unusually warm' weather before snow sweeps across country

Bennett worked as a prison guard at HMP Lincoln

Prison guard, 34, who sent underwear pics and talked about sex on the phone in relationships with two inmates jailed

Sajid Javid speaks to Andrew Marr

Sajid Javid 'hopes Truss and Kwarteng will be friends again' after he 'stops talking' to her

A man was arrested in a similar outfit three years ago

Man arrested after multiple 'gimp' sightings in Somerset

Budd threw excrement over the Captain Sir Tom statue

Eco activist who threw human excrement over Captain Tom monument spared jail and told to pay £200 over stunt

Adil Khan (L) and Qari Abdul Rauf (R)

'Let me stay to be a son's role model': Rochdale grooming gang members deported to Pakistan after seven-year legal battle
Concerns grow over whether pensions and benefits could be in for cuts

Pensions and benefits to be cut? Fears grow after Rishi Sunak says 'difficult decisions' need to be made

Latest News

See more Latest News

VATICAN-RELIGION-POPE-AUDIENCE

'Devil gets in that way' Pope issues warning after admitting priests and nuns watch porn

1

Rishi Sunak brings back fracking ban controversially lifted by former PM Liz Truss

Gareth Hale suffered a stroke

'Everything he loved in his life has been taken away': Daughter of stroke victim hits out at ambulance waiting times
Police want to speak to Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino (L) in connection with the fatal stabbing of Yolanda Saldana Feliz (R)

Hunt for man after woman stabbed to death and another seriously hurt - with police warning 'do not approach him'
1

Drugs smuggler, 74, caught with a £1m haul extradited from Portuguese prison to UK after wife, 72, dies in jail
Thousands of protesters 40 days since Masha Amini death

Thousands of protesters defy Iran's police and gather 40 days since Mahsa Amini's death

Garforth was arrested in Neuva Andalucia

One of UK's most wanted caught in police sting in Spain 'tried to ride e-bike at undercover cops before arrest'
Afghan commandos are being recruited by Putin

Afghan commando unit trained by Britain 'approached by Russia over Whatsapp' to fight in Ukraine
The tragedy happened in Biggera Waters

Brit, 57, killed by teenage motorist who go out of car to desperately try and save him

The woman was hit by a car while sabotaging a hunt

'Hit-and-run' horror on a country estate: Shocking moment hunt saboteur is slammed into by a car which drives off

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10 | Watch again

Gay football journalism student

I have 'conflicted' feelings about the World Cup, says gay journalism student

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak has taken a big hit bringing back Suella Braverman but he owes her - big time
Suella back in cabinet

'Complete mockery': James O'Brien rages over the PM's reappointment of Suella Braverman

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak's 'bold' Cabinet reshuffle shows how confident he really is

Andrew Marr reacts to Rishi Sunak's first day as PM

Andrew Marr: I think exhaustion is rippling through the Conservative party, mixed with relief
sunak

'A government of no talent': James O'Brien says PM is at risk of 'presiding' over talentless cabinet

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit