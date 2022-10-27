Prince Harry's 'intimate' memoir to be 'released in January' after he got 'cold feet' following Queen's death

Prince Harry reportedly revised parts of his book after the Queen died. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Prince Harry's long-awaited memoir will be published in January, after it was delayed because he got "cold feet" following the death of his grandmother the Queen.



The tell-all book was originally going to be released in November, but the Prince reportedly wanted to make a number of amendments to 'water it down' after the monarch died in September.

An industry executive told the New York Times: "Prince Harry has gotten cold feet about the memoir’s contents at various points."

He was said to be worried parts of the book "might not look so good" after the public outpouring of support for the monarchy last month, and he feared being vilified as a result.

Literary agent Matt Latimer added that the Duke of Sussex was balancing "competing" goals of enhancing his fame and repairing the "rift" in his family.

It is thought the book, reportedly set to be released on January 10, will now include additional chapters about his grandmother's death as a result of the delay.

Prince Harry is understood to have got 'cold feet' before the release of his book. Picture: Alamy

No members of the royal family are understood to have seen the book.

Even when the publishing deal was announced in July 2021, the Daily Mail reported the only person to be given advance warning was the Queen.

In the announcement, Penguin Random House described the book as "an intimate and heartfelt memoir".

It said the Duke would "offer an honest and captivating personal portrait", covering his childhood to the present day.

It will include details about "his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the front lines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father".

The Queen was the only member of the royal family given advance warning about the book deal. Picture: Alamy

Harry and Meghan have been vocal about their experience of being in the royal family since they quit the institution and moved to California nearly three years ago.

In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey a year after their move, they accused members of the family of racism and emotional abandonment, among other things.

Since the move the couple have launched the Archewell Foundation and signed lucrative deals with Spotify and Netflix.

Meghan has discussed labels including 'diva' and 'bimbo' as well as the 'angry black woman' trope, on her new Archetypes podcast.

The couple has also been working on a Netflix documentary - although the release of it has reportedly been delayed following backlash over The Crown.

The new series of the popular Netflix show about the royal family is set to dramatise the final moments of Princess Diana before her death in 1997, sparking furious criticism.

On October 18 it was reported executives at the streaming giant were "rattled", and so postponed Harry and Meghan's 'fly-on-the-wall' documentary out of fear of further backlash.