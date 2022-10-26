Harry and Andrew 'will never stand in for the King and will be replaced with Anne and Edward' under Palace plans

26 October 2022, 07:40 | Updated: 26 October 2022, 07:47

Princess Anne and Edward are set to stand in for the King instead of Prince Harry and Prince Andrew
Princess Anne and Edward are set to stand in for the King instead of Prince Harry and Prince Andrew. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Plans are being finalised to prevent Prince Harry or Prince Charles from standing in for King Charles.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew, the late Queen's third child and second son, stepped back from public duties after he was accused of sexual assault after Virginia Giuffre alleged she was trafficked to the Prince by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein aged 17.

Prince Harry, youngest son of King Charles, stepped down as a senior member of the royal family and moved to California with his wife Meghan.

Despite the changes, both currently remain "counsellors of state" - meaning they can carry out important constitutional duties if the monarch is unable to, for example if he is unwell.

Read more: King Charles: Lack of vocational education in schools is 'a great tragedy'

Read more: Meghan Markle says black women are stereotyped as 'angry' in latest podcast

But Viscount Stansgate yesterday questioned this in the House of Lords, saying a "sensible amendment" needed to be made to account for the fact that one has "left public life" and the other has "left the country".

The response suggested constitutional reform could be on the horizon, hinting plans were being finalised to avoid the Dukes of Sussex and York from ever standing in for the King.

Prince Edward and Princess Anne after attending theThanksgiving Service for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022
Prince Edward and Princess Anne after attending theThanksgiving Service for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. Picture: Alamy

Lord Privy Seal, Lord True, said: "The government will always consider what arrangements are needed to ensure resilience in our constitutional arrangements.

"And in the past we have seen that the point of accession has proved a useful opportunity to consider the arrangements in place."

Read more: Netflix adds 'fictional dramatisation' disclaimer to The Crown after fury at scenes of 'malicious nonsense'

Read more: 'It opened my eyes': Prince Harry reveals therapy helped him regain confidence and 'understand his value'

Whilst Lord True said he would not comment on "specific circumstances", the Daily Mail reports the King would be able to draw on a wider pool of individuals to stand in for him, including his two other siblings Anne and Edward.

The paper adds that the King and Queen Consort are likely to be travelling abroad soon, adding an element of urgency to finalising the plans.

Prince Harry and the the Duke of York pictured in 2017
Prince Harry and the the Duke of York pictured in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Under the Regency Act as it currently is, the counsellors of state are the monarch's spouse and the next four people in line to the throne who are over 21.

At the moment they are Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and his daughter Princess Beatrice.

Read more: Party Pieces to break America! Kate Middleton's mum launches family business in the US

Read more: Meghan's former Deal or No Deal co-star shuts down claim she was 'treated like a bimbo' in show

Charles became King on September 8 at the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

He has carried out a number of public appearances since - including, most recently, on a special edition of The Repair Shop.

He met students from the Prince's Foundation Building Craft Programme - a training initiative that teachers traditional skills such as blacksmithing, stonemasonry and wood carving.

During the meeting he lamented the "lack of vocational education in schools".

"I still think the great tragedy is the lack of vocational education in schools, actually not everybody is designed for the academic," he said.

"I know from The Prince's Trust, I have seen the difference we can make to people who have technical skills which we need all the time, I have the greatest admiration for people.

King Charles meeting new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday - just seven weeks after his mother Queen Elizabeth met then-new Prime Minister Liz Truss
King Charles meeting new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday - just seven weeks after his mother Queen Elizabeth met then-new Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture: Alamy

"I think that's been the biggest problem, sometimes that is forgotten. Apprenticeships are vital but they just abandoned apprenticeships for some reason.

"It gives people intense satisfaction and reward."

The King has previously faced a backlash over his views on education after a private memo was leaked in 2004.

In the note - revealed by his former personal assistant - he condemned people who "think they are qualified to do things far beyond their technical capabilities".

Read more: James Bond star Daniel Craig receives same honour as his iconic 007 character

Read more: Meghan reveals she was 'treated like a bimbo' on Deal or No Deal and said she wants Lilibet to 'aspire higher'

He went on to make a public statement on the row over his comments, admitting that he had "old fashioned" views on politics and education but his opinions on social mobility had been misrepresented.

"In my view it is just as great an achievement to be a plumber or a bricklayer as it is to be a lawyer or a doctor," he said.

"Not everyone has the same talents or abilities."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Paintballer surrenders

Paintball marshal who shot boys in genitals and called them 'c***s' spared jail

1

Penny Mordaunt 'stormed' out of No 10 after being snubbed for plum roles in Rishi Sunak's controversial Cabinet

Will Rishi 'fix' the budget? Cleverly says Halloween speech may be delayed as PM preps for first Cabinet and PMQs

Will Rishi 'fix' the budget? Cleverly says Halloween speech may be delayed as PM preps for first Cabinet and PMQs

Rishi Sunak, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden

UK support for Ukraine 'strong as ever' after Sunak's calls with Zelenskyy and Biden

James Cleverly makes jibe at Keir Starmer over World Cup boycott

'I've got real work to do': Foreign Sec makes cutting jibe at Keir Starmer over World Cup boycott and says he'll attend

1

Brits face Christmas travel misery as UK Border Force votes to strike in pay dispute

The stark warning for pub goers comes as the industry struggles to recover from Covid.

Pints costing £7 will become 'the new norm' brewery boss warns blaming Russia and rising costs

Braemar, Scotland.

'Log bank' set up to keep people warm in UK's coldest town amid fears energy costs will put lives at risk

Rishi Sunak has assembled his top team

Rishi's team to 'fix' Britain: Continuity Cabinet sees return of Hunt, Gove and Braverman

The King has said "not everybody is designed for the academic"

King Charles: Lack of vocational education in schools is 'a great tragedy'

The 1981 film Time Bandits.

Granddaughter of Time Bandits actor slams Taika Waititi's revival for 'tarnishing legacy' by casting people of 'average height'
Linguists criticised German teaching at Cambridge

'Like Monty Python is back': Linguists blast Cambridge's bid to teach German using gender-inclusive words

Rishi Sunak has sparked outrage by hiring Suella Braverman again

Outrage after Suella Braverman made home secretary - just six days after being sacked for breaching the ministerial code

Keir Starmer has slammed Rishi Sunak

Sunak 'stabbed Boris in the back' and 'got thrashed by Truss': Starmer tears into new PM

Euan McNamara

First photo of teenage boy who collapsed and died in Liverpool, as parents pay tribute to 'handsome, caring, loving' son

A woman was attacked in Northbourne Close

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 59, dies following serious assault in Shoreham

Latest News

See more Latest News

The football boots were banned by Wrexham, which is part-owned by Ryan Reynolds

'F*ck the Tories': Wrexham striker banned from wearing football boots with explicit message for the government
Elon Musk's confirmed he's changed his mind and will now go ahead with his planned purchase of Twitter.

Elon Musk 'threatens to fire 75% of Twitter staff' after $44 billion takeover

Amou Haji

'World's dirtiest man' who 'smoked dung' and 'ate roadkill' dies aged 94 after taking first bath in 50 years
The jury instead convicted Culea of causing Mr Walker grievous bodily harm with intent.

Burglar who 'hog tied' elderly couple in 'savage' hunt for £30k life savings found guilty of murder
Harvey Weinstein is accused of raping Jennifer Siebel Newsom

Harvey Weinstein 'raped future wife of California governor', court hears

Rishi Sunak becomes Britain's 57th Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak's speech in full as he becomes UK's third PM in two months

John Paul was convicted after confessing to the murder in Kensington Gardens Square 40 years on

Man convicted after walking into a police station and confessing to murder more than 40 years on
Joe Biden was speaking at the White House to mark Diwali

'Congratulations Rashi Sanook:' Joe Biden mispronounces name as hails new PM

Koray Aplergin was found dead in the woods

'Beloved' radio DJ 'thrown into van with girlfriend then beaten to death before burned body found in woods'
Peter Tatchell in Qatar

'Shame on FIFA': Peter Tatchell hits out at World Cup organisers in Qatar protests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak's 'bold' Cabinet reshuffle shows how confident he really is

Andrew Marr reacts to Rishi Sunak's first day as PM

Andrew Marr: I think exhaustion is rippling through the Conservative party, mixed with relief
sunak

'A government of no talent': James O'Brien says PM is at risk of 'presiding' over talentless cabinet
‘Pride in Britain’: Labour Peer Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour

‘Pride in Britain’: Labour's Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour
Britain back in business

'Britain's back open for business' says caller delighted to have Rishi Sunak as PM

The Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Tories have 'turned a corner' and will 'settle down' under Rishi Sunak's watch, former minister claims
Iain Dale Cross Question 24/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit