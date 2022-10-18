James Bond star Daniel Craig receives same honour as his iconic 007 character

Daniel Craig is made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

James Bond star Daniel Craig has received the same honour as his 007 character after being awarded a CMG at Windsor Castle for services to film and theatre.

Craig was made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George - the same honour held by Ian Fleming's iconic character - from the Princess Royal on Tuesday morning.

The actor starred in the last five Bond films, first appearing in Casino Royale in 2006 and making his final appearance in No Time To Die in 2021.

He also appeared in a sketch with the late Queen to mark the opening of the London 2012 Olympics.

The royal family tweeted: "We’ve been expecting you…

"The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George - the same honour held by his character James Bond - in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre."

Craig in No Time To Die. Picture: Alamy

Despite being best known for his role as the famous spy, Craig has also appeared in Knives Out - alongside Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis.

He is set to return as Detective Benoit Blanc in the film's sequel, which is due to premiere at the end of next month.

Others receiving honours on Tuesday include film director, producer and screenwriter Paul Greengrass - who has been behind several blockbusters such as three Bourne films.

In the world of sport, six-time world champion in triathlon Jonny Brownlee becomes an MBE, alongside two-time gold medal swimmer at Tokyo 2020 James Guy.

Meanwhile, dancer and TV personality Ashley Banjo becomes an MBE for services to dance, after rising to fame following his dance troupe Diversity's Britain's Got Talent win in 2009 against Susan Boyle.