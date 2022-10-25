Meghan Markle says black women are stereotyped as 'angry' in latest podcast

By James Hockaday

Meghan Markle says black women are stereotyped as "angry" and that "telling people what you need does not make you demanding".

The Duchess of Sussex, who is mixed race, said she often finds herself "cowering and tiptoeing into a room" out of fears of being judged.

Speaking on the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast on Spotify, she said black women should have the confidence to say what they mean despite society's prejudices.

“The thing I find the most embarrassing is when you’re saying a sentence and the intonation goes up - like it’s a question. And you’re like, ‘oh my God, stop stop, like whispering and tiptoeing around it’,” she said,

Meghan added: “Just say what it is that you need. You’re allowed to set a boundary. You’re allowed to be clear, does not make you demanding. It does not make you difficult, it makes you clear.”

The duchess said she has hopes for the future, adding that "a rising tide lifts all ships" and that "we're all going to succeed, so let's make sure it's really great."

Today's episode, titled "Upending the 'Angry Black Woman' Myth" saw Meghan chatting with comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe about the stereotypes women of colour are forced to put up with.

Before stepping down as a working royal, Meghan, 41, was accused of bullying staff at Kensington Palace and reduced some to tears.

The former actress has always strenuously denied the claims, described by her lawyers as a "calculated smear campaign".

Either way the public may never learn the truth, as Buckingham Palace is not expected to released the findings of its internal investigation into the complaints.

On a recent episode of her podcast, Meghan claimed she was reduced to a "bimbo" who was only valued for her "beauty", not her "brains", during her brief stint on Deal or No Deal.

But her former co-star Claudia Jordan hit back, saying the show "never treated us like bimbos", adding: "We got so many opportunities because of that show."

Meghan is set to speak about the "power of women" at a dinner event at the Marriot Downtown Hotel in Indianapolis on November 29.

She will share a stage with Rabbi Sandy Sasso, the first female rabbi ordained by the Reconstructionist Judiasm movement, with tickets for the event costing $5,000 per table.