Meghan Markle speaks about relationship with Queen for the first time and Harry's reaction to her death

By Fran Way

Meghan Markle has given a new bombshell interview where she speaks about her love for the Queen and Prince Harry’s sweet reaction to the late monarch’s death.

In an emotional interview with Variety, she spoke about lots of topics including the Royal family, returning to Hollywood, life in LA and her husband’s favourite takeaway.

In a feature headlined: ‘Meghan Markle lets her guard down’, The Duchess of Sussex was photographed in a bright pink and white ballgown as she sat down for an interview with Matt Donnelly in Montecito.

She spoke about the ‘outpouring of love and support’ and the ‘beautiful’ legacy left behind by the Queen, adding: “In terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like.

“I feel a deep gratitude to have been able to spend some time with her and to get to know her.”

Meghan also told Variety that she had been reflecting on her first official engagement with the Queen and ‘how special that felt’.

She said: “I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

She also delved into Harry’s reaction to his grandmother’s death, saying it had been a ‘complicated time’ for the family, adding: “but my husband, ever the optimist, said ‘now she’s reunited with her husband’.”

She also spoke candidly about life in America, the couple’s shared office and commute to LA and Harry’s favourite takeout ‘in-n-out’ – where staff know their order.

Meghan was also asked if she would consider going back into acting, which she replied: “No, I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

However, she said she would support her children if they decided to go into the entertainment industry.

She said: “When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy.

“If that’s the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck. There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit.

“We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are.”