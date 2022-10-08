Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘plan year-long reconciliation with Royal Family’

8 October 2022, 16:23

Harry and Meghan wanted to spend 2023 reconciling with the Royal Family
Harry and Meghan wanted to spend 2023 reconciling with the Royal Family. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aim to spend a year trying to reconcile relations with ‘The Firm’ but only once Harry’s memoir has been published, it is claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to spend the next year reconciling with the Queen, but never got the chance, the Sun reported.

Reports emerged last month that Harry was speaking to his publisher to try to change sections of his upcoming memoir after the Queen’s passing.

Yesterday it emerged Meghan is launching a one million US dollar (£896,000) scheme to support women in need.

Read more: Conor Burns sacked from Government with ‘immediate effect’ after complaint of ‘serious misconduct’ at Tory conference

Read more: Unexplained ‘wave’ under Crimea bridge before it was destroyed in huge blast that threatens Putin’s supply lines

Through their foundation Archewell, Meghan and Harry will be involved in a charitable project inviting 14-to-18-year-olds in the US to give a 1,000 dollar (£896) grant to a woman of their choice.

The scheme, in partnership with The Ving Project which looks to spark the next generation of philanthropists, is said to be inspired by Meghan's Spotify podcast series Archetypes.

Meghan said: "Two things that bring me great joy are supporting women and the spirit of giving.

"With the return of Archetypes, Archewell Foundation and VING have come together to create the perfect combination of these loves.

"By donating one million US dollars in grants to women in need, our hope is not to only provide support where it may be felt deepest but also empower young adults to embrace the gift of giving at an early age.

"I'm very proud of this partnership and the good we hope to see come from it."

Nominees must be US residents, non-extended or immediate family members and in need of financial assistance to be eligible.

A note on the Archewell website says: "We're not the philanthropists - you are."

Liz Lefkofsky, founder of Ving, said: "We share the joy of philanthropy with Archewell Foundation and are proud to help young people make a difference by giving a financial boost to others who are financially vulnerable."

Archetypes launched in the summer and is hosted by Meghan who speaks to historians, experts and women who have experienced being typecast.

The podcast looks to "dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back", the duchess said in its preview.

It resumed on Tuesday after a four-week break following the death of the Queen.

In it, Meghan criticised films such as Austin Powers and Kill Bill for presenting caricatures of women of Asian descent as over-sexualised or aggressive.

So far her guests have included tennis star Serena Williams, singer Mariah Carey, journalist Lisa Ling and comedian Margaret Cho.

Meghan has long been a campaigner on female empowerment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Peter Tobin (left), police digging up his garden to find bodies of two teenage girls (top right) and flowers at the scene to where they were found (bottom right)

'Totally evil': Serial killer Peter Tobin who murdered three women and is feared to have killed more, dies in prison

picture of a police car

Man 'in distress' dies being restrained by police, sparking watchdog investigation

Traffic in India

At least 12 people have died after a horror crash in India

Anna Sorokin

Anna Sorokin, the real-life 'inventing Anna', is out of jail

Emergency services are searching the rubble after an explosion at a village service station. Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade/Alamy

'Dark day for Ireland': 10 people dead after explosion at a Irish service station

Picture of the explosion on the bridge between Crimea and Russia

Unexplained ‘wave’ under Crimea bridge before it was destroyed in huge blast that threatens Putin’s supply lines

More rail strikes will hit the UK on Saturday

Rail networks to be crippled by strikes with just one in five trains running on Saturday

Liz Truss is considering an overhaul to the subsidised childcare system which could see parents given government cash

Parents could get cash handouts in govt plans to tackle sky-high childcare costs

The incident happened on Orford Lane in Warrington

Woman 'sexually assaulted in her sleep' after man broke into her home in Cheshire

A focus group hosted by LBC's Lewis Goodall investigated the reasons behind Labour's lead in the polls

Tory and Labour voters 'united' against mini Budget but clash on other things including Boris Johnson, LBC finds

Liverpool will host next year's Eurovision song contest

Liverpool announced as host city for Eurovision 2023

Emergency services are searching the rubble after an explosion at a village service station

Three people dead and multiple injured after 'devastating' explosion at Irish service station

Easter Island statues damaged after fire tore across the island

Easter Island statues suffer 'irreparable damage' in suspected arson attack

Trade Minister Conor Burns has had the Tory whip suspended pending the outcome of an investigation

Conor Burns sacked from Government with ‘immediate effect’ after complaint of ‘serious misconduct’ at Tory conference

James Markham, 45, was fatally stabbed after confronting a group of teenagers at the back of his home in Chingford, east London.

Boy, 15, detained for life for fatally stabbing father-of-three Jamie Markham in Chingford

There were around 3,000 more deaths than usual in England and Wales this summer, when temperatures reached 40 degrees celsius for the first time in recorded history.

Record number of excess deaths during UK summer heatwave

Latest News

See more Latest News

Netherlands Iran Protests

Two killed as demonstrations around Iran enter fourth week

Japan Obit Toshi Ichiyanagi

Japanese avant-garde composer Toshi Ichiyanagi dies at 89

Russia Ukraine

Three killed as truck bombing damages Russian bridge to Crimea

Russia Ukraine Nuclear Plant

Ukraine nuclear power plant loses external power link

India Bus Fire

12 killed as bus catches fire in west India

Bridge

Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea

Thailand Childcare Center Shooting

Mourners pray at Thai temple filled with keepsakes from nursery shooting victims

Indonesia Soccer Deaths

Fifa won’t sanction Indonesia over fatal crush at football match, says president

Koreas Tensions

North Korea says US aircraft carrier’s return creates ‘huge negative splash’

Simon Cowell

America’s Got Talent going global with all-stars version

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

First Days charity

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet First Days, the charity that aims to reduce the long term effect of poverty on children
Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet the mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: The mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health
Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet Parenting Mental Health, the charity that aims to end generational mental illness
Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet SocietyLinks, the charity helping families during the cost of living crisis

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet SocietyLinks, the charity helping families during the cost of living crisis
The Climate Minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari presses Climate Minister who refuses to rule out energy rationing this winter

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari is fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari's fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

This is James O'Brien's very best effort to make sense of who Liz Truss says is in the 'anti-growth coalition'

James O'Brien: 'So who does Liz Truss like?'

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers
The Tory Party Chairman was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenges Tory Party Chairman to raise benefits in line with inflation

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman over how Tory colleagues see Liz Truss

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman on how colleagues see Liz Truss

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London