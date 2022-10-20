'It opened my eyes': Prince Harry reveals therapy helped him regain confidence and 'understand his value'

20 October 2022, 20:50

Prince Harry has revealed that having therapy helped rebuild his confidence and understand his value.
Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Prince Harry has revealed that having therapy helped rebuild his confidence and understand his 'value' as a person.

Speaking at an event in San Francisco, the Duke said he had believed there was “only one way to live” before he started getting treatment.

The 38-year-old was speaking at professional coaching and mental health firm BetterUp as its Chief Impact Officer, and was joined onstage for a discussion with the company's CEO Alexi Robichaux at the Masters of Scale Summit.

Duke and Mr Robichaux discussed the importance leaders focussing on their mental fitness during the 20 minute conversation, offering stories about their their personal transformations.

“The moment I started doing therapy, it opened my eyes", Harry said. "I was moving through life thinking there was only one way to live and therapy burst that bubble."

“Then, when I found my way to coaching, the next bubble burst, and all of a sudden I realised that now I have perspective and a great understanding of my value. I regained confidence that I never thought I had.”

King Charles III's youngest son said it was “exciting” to know the potential of each person in the room and around the world.

“But we’re also at a point where we actually need to unlock that potential. The only way we can do that is to individually grow ourselves, but also help the people we are responsible for grow as well,” he said.

He added: “If you are going to scale your company, the only way I believe you can do that is to successfully scale yourself and scale your employees at the same time.”

The summit’s website said: “The Masters of Scale Summit is an unmatched accelerator and moment of ignition for leaders of fast-scaling, future-facing companies (Unicorns and ‘Soonicorns’). Attendance at the live event is by invitation and application only.

“Speakers and guests join for the entire event, immersed in an environment designed to cultivate innovation, acceleration, and co-elevation.”

His comments come shortly after his wife, Meghan Markle spoke to Variety about how the pair dealt with their grief over the death of the Queen.

"In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective," she said. "It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on.

"Right now, we feel energised and excited about all of the things we've been building toward. We're also focused on our foundation [Archewell]. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space."

She also praised her Harry's optimism despite the sad circumstances, revealing that the royal had said: "Now she's reunited with her husband."

