Party Pieces to break America! Kate Middleton's mum launches family business in the US

Kate Middleton's mother's business has launched in the US. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Kate Middleton's mother has launched her party shop business in the US more than 30 years after she set it up.

Carole Middleton started Party Pieces - a store selling paraphernalia for children's parties - in 1987, after she struggled for inspiration for Kate's fifth birthday party.

Her aim was to give working parents a good, imaginative choice of themed parties for their children.

The Berkshire-based firm employs 40 people and sends out around 4,000 orders a week of products such as plates, napkins, hats, balloons, decorations and treat stands.

Now the 67-year-old is going international, selling her products in the states for the first time.

Kate with her mother and sister, Pippa, in 2011. Picture: Alamy

Photos posted to the company's Instagram account show Ms Middleton visiting shops in the US, viewing her range and chatting to customers.

The products were featured alongside large posters of herself.

Ms Middleton said it was "very exciting" to see her range there and praised the "great teamwork" that made the launch possible.

"It’s very exciting to see our Party Pieces Collection expanding into the U.S. starting with Saker ShopRites, a leading retailer in New Jersey and family-owned business with a long history of commitment to the customers and communities its stores serve," she said.

"This is the culmination of great teamwork, and we’re happy to partner with Saker ShopRites for our initial launch."

President and CEO of Saker ShopRites Richard Saker said the company was "thrilled" to be the brand's first US retail partner.

"We know our customers are coming together again to mark special occasions in their lives and they want to make their parties spectacular," said Mr Saker.

"We’re sure our customers will enjoy celebrating memorable milestones and moments with these fantastic new lines from Party Pieces."

Kate was one of three children born to Carole and British businessman Michael Middleton.

The Duchess of Sussex is their eldest child, and she grew up in Berkshire where the business was launched.

She has two younger siblings, Pippa and James.

All three of them have worked for Party Pieces at some point, with Kate having helped with the first birthday and baby category.