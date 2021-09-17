Four gang members jailed for brutal killing of young NHS worker David Gomoh

17 September 2021, 16:19

David Gomo was fatally stabbed near his home in East London.
David Gomo was fatally stabbed near his home in East London. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Sophie Barnett

Four gang members have been jailed for the murder of an NHS worker who was repeatedly stabbed in London last year.

David Gomoh was stabbed on April 26 last year in Freemasons Road and his attackers fled in a car.

The marketing graduate, who worked in NHS procurement, staggered home but bled to death in front of his family.

Jurors heard he had nothing to do with gangs, but was targeted in a feud involving the "petty but fatal game of one-upmanship" seen on the capital's streets.

David Ture, 19, of no fixed address; Vagnei Colubali, 23, of Cambridge and Muhammad Jalloh, 19, of no fixed address were found guilty of Mr Gomoh's murder in August.

A fourth boy who was also convicted of murder but could not previously be named as he was under 18, can now be identified as Alex Melaku.

The teenager, whose birthday was just a day before the sentencing hearing, is from Telford, Shropshire.

Colubali and Jalloh have each been jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years, while Ture was jailed for life with a minimum term of 26 years.

Melaku was handed a minimum sentence of 21 years.

