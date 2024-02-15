Four-month-old baby killed after van crashes head-on with car in Leeds horror collision

A four-month-old boy died after the crash. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A four-month-old boy has been killed after a car crash in Leeds.

The baby was killed after a Toyota Auris crashed head-on with a Vauxhall Vivaro van on Horsforth Road on Monday afternoon.

The baby was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has now died.

Two women who were also in the Toyota were also taken to hospital while the van driver, a 54-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been released on bail as West Yorkshire Police investigate.

"Police have issued a new appeal for witnesses after a baby involved in a collision in the Leeds area sadly passed away in hospital," the force said.

"The four-month-old boy died yesterday (Wednesday) following the collision on the A1620 Horsforth Road near Rodley, which happened at about 4.55pm on Monday (12 February)."

It added: "Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has footage that will assist this investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website," the force said in a statement.