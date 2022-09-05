Four stabbings, two shootings, one car death: Met pledges extra cops on the streets after lawless weekend in London

5 September 2022, 09:57 | Updated: 5 September 2022, 11:37

The capital has been rocked by a series of violent crimes, including two shootings and a 'machete brawl'.
The capital has been rocked by a series of violent crimes, including two shootings and a 'machete brawl'. Picture: Alamy

By Cameron Kerr

The capital has been rocked by a series of violent crime over the weekend, including two shootings, four stabbings and a 'machete brawl', as the Metropolitan Police say the public will see 'more officers' on the streets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two shootings took place over the weekend including on Kensington High Street, located in a borough thought to be one of the wealthiest in the country, where a man believed to be in his twenties was fatally shot in the early hours of Sunday morning - a 29 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Saturday, a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital after being shot in Hackney, East London.

Four stabbing incidents also took place across the capital this weekend.

A 47-year-old man was rushed to hospital on Sunday after being stabbed in South London, with the man's injuries being described as non-life changing and non-life threatening, and separately a 20-year-old man was stabbed in Ilford in east London - his injuries are said to be 'potentially life-changing'.

In Nunhead, in south east London, a 16-year-old teenage is fighting for his life after being stabbed, and a man, 21, has been arrested for attempted murder.

In Bow, East London a teenager was stabbed to death and another suffered serious injuries after a "disturbance involving a large number of people" in the early hours of Sunday.

A fight involving around 100 people was reported to have broken out, with some individuals armed with machetes, leaving a 17 year old boy dead while a boy believed to be 18 remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A murder investigation has been launched, but no arrests have been made so far.

No arrests have yet been made, following a brawl with machetes involving 100 people in Bow, east London.
No arrests have yet been made, following a brawl with machetes involving 100 people in Bow, east London. Picture: Alamy

In south London a man, 53, has died after a crash between his e-scooter and a car. The man was rushed to hospital, but died just under two hours later.

The car involved stopped at the scene and no arrests were made.

Good Morning Britain news presenter, Noel Phillips, revealed that early Saturday morning he was "mugged, racially assaulted and spat on" in central London - Philips said he was okay and thanked police officers for helping "catch and detain" the alleged attacker.

London also saw more attempted thefts this weekend - in Mayfair a group of friends were attacked by a "knife-wielding" gang who launched a failed attempt to steal their watches, before escaping the scene on a moped.

The man and two women, who left Socialista bar in the early hours, realised they were being followed and took their watches off, hiding them in one of their bags.

The man ran off in a different direction in a bid to distract the suspects. It's alleged the thugs threatened to kill one of the victims, however police have not confirmed these reports.

Mopeds have been used as getaway vehicles in multiple theft attempts, with their size and speed allowing riders to cut down pavements and alleys to make quick getaways.

Detective Inspector Treasa O'Donoghue who oversees the Met's Scorpion team - a highly specialised unit targeting criminals using mopeds to commit robberies - told LBC that criminals were switching from moped to e-scooters to make their getaways.
Detective Inspector Treasa O'Donoghue who oversees the Met's Scorpion team - a highly specialised unit targeting criminals using mopeds to commit robberies - told LBC that criminals were switching from moped to e-scooters to make their getaways. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to LBC last week, Detective Inspector Treasa O'Donoghue who oversees the Met's Scorpion team - a highly specialised unit targeting criminals using mopeds to commit robberies - told LBC attacks plaguing the capital are "absolutely sickening" but insisted that Londoners should not put their day-to-day lives on pause and instead be "extra vigilant".

"If you're wearing that type of watch [a Rolex] and it does stand out I just ask people to be extra vigilant.

"I'm not here to say or dictate to anybody 'don't wear your watches, hide them away'…that's just ridiculous.

"It's up to you as an individual - all we're asking is to be more aware of where you are and who's around.

"It's the campaign that's been going on for a while now: look up, look out."

She also said her team are ‘struggling’ as criminals have switched tactics to use e-scooters as getaway vehicles because they know officers are less likely to use the controversial tactic of knocking them off the vehicle due to the increased risk.

Read more: Truss set to freeze energy bills for millions of homes to combat cost of living crisis this winter

Read more: Grandfather left 'confused and bruised' by arrest after police go to wrong address

Responding to the violence in the capital this weekend, Commander Rachel Williams, violence lead for the Met said: "I am deeply saddened by each homicide we have tragically seen so far this year. Each and every death is devastating and has a huge impact on families and communities.

"These devastating losses continue to motivate every single officer in the Met to catch those responsible, bring justice to their families and take weapons off the street. We are devoting huge resources into preventing these awful crimes from happening in the first place, including bespoke operations in the areas with the highest levels of violence.

"The public can expect to see more officers on the streets, to help reassure communities."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lizz Truss has been voted prime minister of the UK

Prime Minister Liz Truss: Background and policies revealed

Breaking
Liz Truss beat Rishi Sunak in the leadership contest

Liz Truss pledges a 'bold plan' to cut taxes and tackle Britain's energy crisis in first speech after being crowned PM

Police appeal to Notting Hill Carnival revellers over King's Cross incident

Police appeal to Notting Hill Carnival revellers after 'serious incident' and attempted murder arrest at King's Cross

The 81-year-old was left 'confused' by the incident

Grandfather left 'confused and bruised' by arrest after police go to wrong address

The Nirvana album cover has been at the centre of a dispute

Nirvana wins court battle after being sued by man who starred as baby on iconic album Nevermind cover

Harry and William are not thought to be meeting while the former is in the UK

William 'avoiding Harry until after his memoir is out because he doesn't trust him to keep talks private'

Liz Truss, expected to become the next prime minister, is understood to be "in talks about an energy bills freeze".

Truss set to freeze energy bills for millions of homes to combat cost of living crisis this winter

Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson allegedly stabbed and killed 10 people between James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, on Sunday morning, and the pair are presently at large.

Mother-of-two named as first victim of Canadian massacre that left 10 dead and 15 injured as police hunt two suspects

A 35-year-old woman has died after falling from Hotel Bellver.

Brit woman, 35, dies after 'falling from sixth floor' of hotel in Majorca

The Cessna 551 was flying from Jerez in southern Spain according to the FlightRadar24 website before it crashed into the Baltic Sea (left). Swedish authorities are currently en route to the are (right).

Private jet 'carrying family' crashes into Baltic Sea after fighter jets scrambled

The Met Office has warned of lightning strikes and flooded homes on Sunday night.

Risk of lightning strikes and flooded homes as Met Office issues thunderstorm warning

Police responded to reports of an attempted robbery in Bruton Street, London.

'Knife-wielding gang attempts to steal watches from group in Mayfair' as ride-by moped thefts rise

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead on Kensington High Street.

Murder arrest after man shot dead on Kensington High Street

Eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley (left), and their older sister Lisa Cash, 18, have been named by police as the three victims of a "violent incident" at a house in Dublin.

Pictured: Twins, aged 8, and sister, 18, killed in 'violent incident' at house in Dublin

Nine-year-old Olivia was shot dead in her home.

Fourth man arrested as police probe murder of nine-year-old Olivia, who was shot dead in her own home

A teenage boy has been stabbed to death after a fight in Bow

Boy, 17, stabbed to death after 'machete brawl of 100 people' in Tower Hamlets

Latest News

See more Latest News

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Don’t Worry Darling Photo Call

Excitement rises as Don’t Worry Darling arrives in Venice

Somalia Drought

UN says part of Somalia will reach famine later this year

China Earthquake

South-west China quake leaves 21 dead and triggers landslides

Cop26 – Glasgow

Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series

Kenya Election

Kenya’s Supreme Court upholds William Ruto’s presidential win

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine says four civilians killed and seven wounded by Russian shells

China Earthquake

Deadly earthquake shakes part of south-western China

A bomber refuels in mid-air

US B-52 bombers fly over Middle East amid tensions with Iran

An image of North Korea's leaders

Activist floats balloons again despite North Korea’s warning

Eliza Fletcher

Man charged with kidnapping missing jogger

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Donald Trump

A few vodkas could have prevented war against Ukraine, caller insists

Ben on Sunday

Ben Kentish 04/09 | Watch again

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller
James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

Rapper

Rapper tells LBC the full story behind 'Wagwan' greeting to Boris Johnson

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Sangita and Andrew

Andrew Marr on why he thinks Liz Truss will be the return of the radical right

Climate deniers

Liz Truss is appealing to Tory 'climate deniers’ with pledge for gas and oil licenses, caller says
'A lot of reasons why people commit crime is economic factors.'

Sangita Myska caller argues increased crime is due to 'economic factors'

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London