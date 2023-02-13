Four teenage asylum seekers arrested after girl, 15, allegedly raped at school in Dover

13 February 2023, 06:00

The four boys were arrested after coming to the UK on a small boat last year
The four boys were arrested after coming to the UK on a small boat last year. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Four teenage asylum seekers have been arrested over the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at a school in Kent, according to reports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The four Afghan boys, aged between 13 and 16, were arrested as part of the police's investigation into the alleged incident, which took place on February 6 in Dover, where many asylum seekers arrive.

One of the boys has been arrested on suspicion of rape, while the three others are being held on suspicion of facilitating the assault.

Read more: Teenager charged with assaulting emergency worker during violent protest outside Merseyside asylum seeker hotel

Speaking to the Times, a source claimed that three of the boys allegedly held the girl down and acted as a lookout while the fourth raped her.

Officers said they were: “investigating a report of a sexual offence involving a teenage girl and a teenage boy in Dover on the afternoon of Monday 6 February 2023.

"Four boys were arrested as part of the investigation and have since been released on bail while enquiries continue."

All five children attended the same school, although the boys were arrested in Canterbury, nearly 30 miles away.

The asylum seekers reportedly came to the UK last year on small boats as unaccompanied children and are in the care system.

All four boys deny the allegations.

A source told the Sun: "The ­allegations are extremely serious and police are trying to establish exactly what happened.

“All four boys are refugees and are therefore deemed to be vulnerable.”

Read more: US military shoots down another unidentified flying object in fourth incident within eight days

Of the 45,756 migrants who came to the UK in small boats last year, 8,700 are thought to have been unaccompanied children.

More than 2,000 migrants have arrived in the UK in small boats this year, after only about six weeks.

The news comes after a violent protest outside a hotel used to house asylum seekers in Knowsley, near Liverpool, last week.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

David Frost has criticised the secret summit

Chief Brexit negotiator Lord Frost slams plot to 'unravel' EU exit as top politicians gather for secret summit

The asteroid burned up over the Channel

Breathtaking footage shows huge fireball as asteroid burns up over English Channel

A man looks at the remains of his house in Antakya

More earthquake survivors rescued in Turkey but survival window closing

People watch as waves crash against the cliffs in Auckland

New Zealand city grinds to a halt as deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle looms

A Chinese coast guard ship in the disputed South China Sea

Chinese coast guard accused of laser attack on Philippines ship crew

The man died after a skiing accident in France

British skier dies after plunging 'several dozen metres' off a cliff while going off-piste

FILE – In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it

US jets down four ‘unidentified objects’ in eight days

Ribbons have been left at the site where Nicola was last seen

Witness 'saw two hooded men hiding their faces near Nicola Bulley's dog walking route' the day before she vanished

Obit Trugoy the Dove

De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dies aged 54

United States Aerial Objects

‘Unidentified object’ downed over Lake Huron near Canadian border

US fighter jets shot down the latest unidentified object last night

US military shoots down another unidentified flying object in fourth incident within eight days

Ribbons have been left at the site where Nicola was last seen

Flowers for Nicola Bulley: loved ones leave yellow ribbons as neighbour hails partner Paul's 'miracle' strength

Super Bowl Cardi B

Cardi B joins the crowd at pre-Super Bowl concert

Christine said she was unimpressed with the apology

Metropolitan Police apologises to Caroline Flack's mother after pushing for late TV host's assault charge

Nikos Christodoulides

Former foreign minister Christodoulides wins race to be president of Cyprus

Rescue workers in Adiyaman

Contractors linked to faulty buildings held as earthquake death toll hits 33,000

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pope Francis

Pope Francis expresses concern for Nicaraguan bishop jailed for 26 years

Arab League meeting

Israel’s actions on West Bank could worsen regional turmoil, warn Arab leaders

Mrs Scouler was found dead in her garden

Respected teacher, 53, 'takes her own life' days before trial for assaulting student while confiscating phone
Spain Public Health Protest

Hundreds of thousands march over Madrid’s healthcare system

Nikos Christodoulides

Former foreign minister leading Cyprus presidential election, exit polls show

The death toll from Monday's earthquakes has surged past 33,000

Building contractors arrested in Turkey as earthquake death toll passes 33,000

Flags at the entrance to the Permanent Council of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, in Vienna

Neutral Austria under pressure to be tougher with Russia

Chuck Schumer

Objects shot down over US and Canada were balloons, says politician

Brianna was stabbed to death in a Cheshire park

Teenage boy and girl, both 15, arrested after 16-year-old trans girl murdered in park

Greece Turkey Earthquake

Greek foreign minister makes goodwill trip to earthquake-hit parts of Turkey

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman

'Where are you Miss Law and Order?': Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman for lack of response to Merseyside riots
Care4Calais founder 'horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel

Care4Calais founder 'deeply shocked and horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel housing asylum seekers
'How many cars do you have?': Andrew Castle caller challenges people on £30K after Lee Anderson remarks

'How many cars do you have?': Andrew Castle caller challenges people on £30K needing foodbanks
Attack on black schoolgirl in Surrey

There is a danger in assuming attack on black schoolgirl is not about race, says Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien

'We've got to target the perpetrators': Sadiq Khan outlines plans to reassure women's trust in police
Speak to Sadiq

'Yes there's toxic air but this is a toxic policy': Caller confronts Sadiq Khan over 'unfair' ULEZ expansion
Petition for earthquake victims

‘No-one to call mum or dad’: Turkish caller appeals to govt to make refugee scheme for earthquake victims
Shelagh Fogarty

Frustrated social worker brands govt's newly announced family hubs scheme 'shameful'

James O'Brien

'It almost has a life of its own': James O'Brien likens Lee Anderson to a dropped shower head
'Let me finish James!': Irritated caller attempts to explain why Putin doesn't 'want war'

James O'Brien challenges this caller who believes Putin doesn't 'want war'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit