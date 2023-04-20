Two teens killed after car crashed and caught fire in Cornwall identified as four arrested for dangerous driving

20 April 2023, 07:13 | Updated: 20 April 2023, 08:26

Two victims have been identified locally - Jamie Lane (L) and Luke Warner (R)
Two victims have been identified locally - Jamie Lane (L) and Luke Warner (R). Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Two teens killed in a car crash in Cornwall have been identified locally after police arrested two boys and two girls for "causing death by dangerous driving".

Police rushed to the A390 near Saint Ive, Liskeard, shortly before midnight on April 18 after a car was reported to have left the road and caught fire.

A 16-year-old boy and two men, aged 18 and 30, were found inside and declared dead at the scene.

Two of them have been locally identified after family and friends paid tribute.

Jamie Lane, 18, and Luke Warner, 16, died in the crash, with family saying they were "amazing lads" who will be "sorely missed".

Jamie Lane
Jamie Lane. Picture: Social media
Luke Warner
Luke Warner. Picture: Social media

Luke's mum updated her her Facebook profile picture to feature her son, with the comments flooding with support and tributes for the 16-year-old.

Meanwhile, Jamie's family said they could not believe the "lovely, polite lad" was gone.

His dad said in a Facebook post that his "life has just took another down spiral".

"I loved you... fly free, son," he added.

His cousin said: "I just wish I could get a hug."

She continued: "Please watch over me. I hope I’m doing you proud. I will try so hard.

"I’ll make sure I look after your whole family and make sure the[y're] all okay. You were taken too soon Jamie Lane I love you."

The incident took place on the A390 near St Ive, Liskeard
The incident took place on the A390 near St Ive, Liskeard. Picture: Google Maps

Two boys and two girls from Liskeard were later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in custody, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed on Wednesday.

Officers also seized a vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident.

Sergeant Tina Green, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives and our investigation remains ongoing to understand the full circumstances of how this tragic incident occurred.

"Whilst our inquiries are ongoing there will be an increased police presence in the area of the collision and in the wider Liskeard area.

"I would encourage anyone with information which might assist police and anyone who was travelling in the area and may have relevant dashcam footage to report it to us."

