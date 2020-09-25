Breaking News

Paris police open terror investigation after knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo offices

Police vehicles park outside a building after four people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

France's counter-terrorism prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo that wounded at least two people.

The investigation was opened into "attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise", according to an official at the prosecutor's office.

One suspect has been arrested.

Reporters at the scene said they saw police flooding into the neighbourhood in eastern Paris, near the Richard Lenoir subway station.

A police official said officers have cordoned off the area including the former Charlie Hebdo offices after a suspect package was noticed nearby.

Paris police say the assailant suspected of the knife attack near the former-Charlie Hebdo offices has been arrested, with no other suspect sought.

Islamic extremists attacked the offices in 2015, killing 12 people.