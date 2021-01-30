Four-year-old girl discovers dinosaur footprint on Welsh beach

30 January 2021, 21:59

The dinosaur footprint is believed to be 220 million years old
The dinosaur footprint is believed to be 220 million years old. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A four-year-old girl has discovered a 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint on a beach in South Wales.

Lily Wilder made the Triassic discovery earlier this month, while out walking with her father Richard near the town of Barry.

The footprint has been described as the "best specimen ever found" at Bendricks Bay - a beach well known for such tracks.

Lily's mother Sally Wilder said: "Lily saw it when they were walking along and said 'Daddy look'."

"When Richard came home and showed me the photograph I thought it looked amazing.

"Richard thought it was too good to be true. I was put in touch with experts who took it from there.

"We were thrilled to find out it really was a dinosaur footprint and I am happy that it will be taken to the national museum where it can be enjoyed and studied for generations."

The four-year-old girl made the discovery at Bendricks Bay near Barry, South Wales
The four-year-old girl made the discovery at Bendricks Bay near Barry, South Wales. Picture: Google Street View

It is not possible to determine which dinosaur made the print, but as it is 10cm long it is believed to be from a type that stood 75cm tall and 2.5m long.

The creature would have been slender and walked on two hind feet, hunting small animals and insects.

Permission had to be sought from Natural Resources Wales to legally remove the fossil from the beach, which is a site of Special Scientific Interest.

It was removed earlier this week and will now be studied by experts at the National Museum in Cardiff.

Cindy Howells, palaeontology curator from Amgueddfa Cymru - National Museum Wales, said the print will give scientists a better idea about early dinosaurs walked.

She said: "Its acquisition by the museum is mainly thanks to Lily and her family who first spotted it.

"During the Covid pandemic scientists from Amgueddfa Cymru have been highlighting the importance of nature on people's doorstep and this is a perfect example of this.

"Obviously, we don't all have dinosaur footprints on our doorstep but there is a wealth of nature local to you if you take the time to really look close enough."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Romania hospital fire demo

Protesters seek reprisals over deadly Romanian hospital fire

The UK is hoping to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership under its post-Brexit plans

Brexit: UK seeking membership of Trans-Pacific free trade partnership
Chile hospital fire

Chile hospital fire forces evacuation of hundreds

Police have launched a probe after the body of a baby boy was found at a golf course

Body of baby boy found at golf course as police launch investigation
Two in three 75-79-year-olds have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine

Two-thirds of 75-to-79-year-olds have received first Covid vaccine jab, Hancock reveals
Britain recorded another 1,200 Covid-related deaths on Saturday

UK records another 1,200 Covid deaths as vaccinations near 9 million

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

File photo: Healthcare workers walking towards the main entrance of Craigavon Area Hospital

Northern Ireland Protocol: What is Article 16? Will triggering it affect vaccine supplies?
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What is the difference between the five Covid-19 vaccines?

The Novavax Covid-19 vaccine could be approved within weeks

Novavax Covid vaccine: How effective is it and where is it made?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

EU failed to scapegoat AstraZeneca in Article 16 fiasco, journalist argues

EU failed to scapegoat AstraZeneca in Article 16 fiasco, journalist argues
DUP MP: Boris Johnson must 'protect Northern Ireland' and trigger Article 16

PM must trigger Article 16 to 'protect Northern Ireland,' DUP MP claims
'We have not made a mistake': Ex-MEP stands defiant on Article 16 fiasco

'We have not made a mistake': Ex-MEP stands defiant on Article 16 fiasco
Education chief shares 'profound concern' over 'shocking' decline in children's learning

Education chief 'profoundly concerned' over 'shocking' decline in children's learning
How a takeaway delivery order can lead to your personal data being sold on the dark web

How a takeaway delivery order can lead to your personal data being sold on the dark web
Doctor says Covid deniers and lockdown sceptics have indirectly caused deaths

Doctor says Covid deniers and lockdown sceptics have indirectly caused deaths

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London