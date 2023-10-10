'They tried to escape death only to find it': Four-year-old girl killed in Gaza by Israeli bombing in response to Hamas attack

A four-year-old girl is among the 830 to have been killed in Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The body of a four-year-old girl has been pulled from the wreckage in Gaza amid Israeli bombing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Some 830 people are confirmed to have died in Gaza so far in Israeli bombardment after Hamas' attacks on Israel over the weekend.

Around 4,250 Palestinian people have been wounded by Israeli strikes since Saturday.

Israel said that it had killed two senior Hamas officials.

Shahid Abu Rokbah, a four-year-old girl. had come into the city with her family to find shelter, but she was killed by the bombs, Reuters reported.

Read more: Chilling photos show aftermath of Supernova music festival in Israel in aftermath of Hamas attack that killed 260

Read more: Hamas fires rockets on Israel city of Ashkelon after warning residents to leave

Aftermath Of Israeli Air Strikes In Gaza. Picture: Getty

A volunteer said: "They tried to escape death only to find it... They came to find shelter.

"They were taking refuge next to the stairs where it could have been a safe place. They targeted them and killed them.

"Some injured people were sleeping here. This is their blood. Here there was a mother and her children.

"We removed the woman in the evening and the children were martyred and we just took them out from under rubble," he said.

He added: "No place is safe in Gaza, as you see they hit everywhere."

Palestinian civilians and rescuers help clear the rubble in Gaza. Picture: Getty

Israel has also cut off food, power and water from Gaza, ahead of an expected ground invasion of the densely populated area.

More than 180,00 people in Gaza are thought to have been made homeless.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to destroy Hamas in the wake of the group's attack on his country.

He said: "What we will do to our enemies in the next few days will echo for generations.

"I promise you dear citizens, all our enemies will know it was a terrible mistake to attack Israel," Netanyahu said.