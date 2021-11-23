Breaking News

Fourth member of Stockwell Six clears name almost 50 years on

By Megan Hinton

A fourth member of the so-called Stockwell Six has had his conviction quashed by the Court of Appeal.

Texo Johnson, now 67, was with five other young black men who were all arrested on the London Underground while on a night out on February 18 1972.

The group, who became known as the Stockwell Six, were accused of trying to rob British Transport Police (BTP) officer Detective Sergeant Derek Ridgewell and were put on trial at the Old Bailey largely on Ridgewell's word.

At the time Ridgwell, claimed the group of young men attempted to rob him before he fought back and arrested them with a team of undercover officers.

All six pleaded not guilty, and all except one were convicted and sent to jail or Borstal, despite telling jurors that police officers had lied and subjected them to violence and threats.

At a hearing today, sir Julian Flaux, sitting with Lord Justice Dingemans and Lady Justice Andrews, said it is "most unfortunate that it has taken nearly 50 years to rectify the injustice suffered".

Who are the "Stockwell Six"?

Texo Johnson- conviction overturned

Courtney Harriot- conviction overturned

Paul Green- conviction overturned

Cleveland Davidson- conviction overturned

Ronald De'Souza- convicted but not yet traced by police

Everett Mullins- acquitted

Who else linked to DS Ridgewell has had their crime acquitted?

