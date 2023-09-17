Freddie Flintoff’s ‘final words’ before horror Top Gear crash revealed as show looks unlikely to return

17 September 2023, 18:23

Freddie Flintoff’s ‘final words’ before horror Top Gear crash revealed as show looks unlikely to return. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Freddie Flintoff's 'final words' before his Top Gear crash have been revealed after the cricketer made his first public appearance this week since the dramatic accident.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 45-year-old former England all-rounder suffered severe facial injuries during filming for the BBC series in December.

It follows the news that Top Gear's future hangs in the balance, with sources saying the car series looks unlikely to return following the latest crash involving its presenting line-up.

Flintoff's scars visible as he took part in England's training session at Lord's on Tuesday ahead of England's victory over New Zealand in the latest one-day international.

Flintoff's scars visible as he took part in England's training session at Lord's on Tuesday ahead of England's victory over New Zealand in the latest one-day international. Picture: LBC / Alamy

According to the Daily Mail, sources claim Freddie could be heard saying: "Do I need a helmet?" before the horror shunt which saw his open-topped Morgan Super 3 three-wheeler flip.

Flintoff was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and the open-topped car had no airbags.

Reports suggest he was dragged along the tarmac face down, with no ambulance arriving at the track where filming was taking place for around 45 minutes.

According to the manufacturer's website, the automobile is classed as a "motorised tricycle".

The former cricketer was airlifted to hospital from the track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

The star was pictured for the first time with scars to his face earlier this month, having stayed out of the public eye after suffering serious injuries.

It was one of Flintoff's first appearances since his dramatic accident while filming Top Gear in December, with cuts and scarring visible around his nose and mouth.
It was one of Flintoff's first appearances since his dramatic accident while filming Top Gear in December, with cuts and scarring visible around his nose and mouth. Picture: LBC / Alamy

BBC sources told the Mail on Sunday that the programme's 34th series, which was already partially filmed, will not be finished and there are no plans to broadcast it.

Production was halted over the crash and filming on the latest series never resumed as the ex-cricketer recovered.

It remains to be seen whether filming will resume following the near-fatal crash.

It comes as the production team behind the beloved show has been dismantled and sources say it will not return for another series.

