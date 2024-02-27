Freddie Mercury's West London house on the market for £30m – but fans can't see listing over 'privacy reasons'

Due to privacy reasons, the layout of the property and its square footage will not be disclosed, according to the estate agent, Knight Frank. Picture: Knight Frank, Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

The late singer's West London Georgian-style mansion is on sale for £30 million, but no one can see the listing over "privacy reasons".

Freddie Mercury bought the Garden Lodge in 1980, living there until he died in 1991.

His friend, Mary Austin, inherited the property.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Ms Austin, now 72, said: "It was really only ever my house in name only.

"I had worked on the house with [Mercury] and for him, and it will always be his. It was his dream, it was his vision."

Ms Austin lived in the property after both her children moved out before realised that "the time had come" to sell the home.

Due to privacy reasons, the layout of the property and its square footage will not be disclosed, according to the estate agent, Knight Frank.

Images of the hallway and dining room have been released.

The late singer bought the Garden Lodge in 1980, living there until he died in 1991. Picture: Knight Frank

Knight Frank said they will vet prospective applicants to ensure buyers have the required £30 million.

It is hoped that the process will stop fans from posing as actual buyers.

A spokesman for Knight Frank: "A decision has been made not to put details online for privacy reasons.

"And we have processes in place when it comes to interested parties."

The exterior of the mansion. Picture: Knight Frank

The Kensington based mansion boasts eight bedrooms as well as an art deco dressing room and a Japanese-inspired garden.

In September 2023, Ms Austin sold £1,500 items from the house over a six-day auction at Sotheby's, raising £39,435,000.

Some of the proceeds were donated to the Mercury Phoenix Trust, a charity founded by the other Queen members to fund global HIV/Aids initiatives, and the Elton John Aids foundation.

The garden door is covered in tributes and love notes. Picture: Alamy

The garden door of the home, which is covered in tributes and love notes from fans, sold for £412,000.

Garden Lodge was built in 1907 for married artists Constance Halford and Cecil Rea and was bought for the asking price of £500,00 by Mr Mercury.