French Border control at Dover to be expanded ahead of new EU rules

29 July 2024, 19:11

Queues Build Up At Dover As Families Head To The Continent For Summer Holidays
Queues Build Up At Dover As Families Head To The Continent For Summer Holidays. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The expansion is designed to prevent queues from forming when the new rules take effect.

The French border control zone at the Port of Dover is set to be expanded in a bid to reduce queues when new EU rules come into effect this November, the Government has confirmed.

Travellers entering the bloc from the UK and other non-EU countries will have to register their details at the EU border and provide biometric information under the new Entry/Exit System (EES).

From November, Brits entering the EU for the first time will have their fingerprints and photographs taken as part of the new scheme.

Currently, French border guards can only operate in Dover’s eastern docks, this law change will allow them to carry our checks in the western docks, where passengers travel by coach.

Seema Malhotra has warned of delays when the new measures come into effect.
Seema Malhotra has warned of delays when the new measures come into effect. Picture: Alamy

This expansion is designed to prevent massive queues forming due to the new measures.

But speaking in the Commons today, Home Office minister Seema Malhotra said border forces will be able to adopt a “light touch” when excessive queues do arise.

These “light touch” measures, where border forces do not take Brits’ biometric data when large queues form, will be in place for the first six months after the EES is implemented.

“We believe that extending these beyond six months would improve throughput at the EU’s external border if queues form during peak periods in early 2025 due to the additional processing time required for EES,” said Ms Malhotra.

She also warned that “insufficient” progress has been made in ensuring these new measures would not cause delays for travellers.

“Insufficient progress has been made on ensuring that these impacts (as well as other potential impacts) are minimised – with disruption likely when the scheme is introduced,” she added.

“This is particularly true for journeys involving travel through London St Pancras, Eurotunnel in Folkestone and the Port of Dover.”

"This is particularly true for journeys involving travel through London St Pancras, Eurotunnel in Folkestone and the Port of Dover."

Dover Port has been making major updates to its infrastructure in recent months, including adding bespoke kiosks to deal with EES checks.

24 kiosks for coach passengers have reportedly been built, with agents using tablets to register travellers.

EES is expected to launch on November 17, 2024 but this date could be pushed back.

Ms Malhotra warned its introduction will mark a “major change”, so Brits should expect delays upon its introduction.

