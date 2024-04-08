History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace

8 April 2024, 12:14 | Updated: 8 April 2024, 12:20

France's Gendarmerie's Garde Republicaine arrive at Buckingham Palace, London, during the Changing of the Guard ceremony
France's Gendarmerie's Garde Republicaine arrive at Buckingham Palace, London, during the Changing of the Guard ceremony. Picture: Alamy
British and French troops have swapped roles for the first time at Changing of the Guard ceremonies, celebrating 120 years since the Entente Cordiale.

Members of France's Gendarmerie Garde Republicaine and soldiers from the British Army's F Company Scots Guards took part in a special Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace today to mark the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale.

French and British troops swapped roles to participate in the historic ceremonies outside the palaces of the other country's head of state, in an unprecedented move to celebrate 120 years since the Entente Cordiale.

This agreement cemented the alliance between the two countries throughout the First World War, showcasing an improvement in relations between the former bitter enemies, and heralded the beginning of the Anglo-French friendship which exists to this day.

France became the first non-Commonwealth country to take part in the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

French troops from the Gendarmerie’s Garde Republicaine parade on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, alongside UK Chief of General Staff General Sir Patrick Sanders, French Chief of the Army Staff General Pierre Schill, and French ambassador to the UK Helene Duchene, inspected the troops.

The Band of the Grenadier Guards marched the Gendarmerie on and off the Buckingham Palace forecourt, performing both countries’ national anthems and a selection of Anglo-French music.

Although the Gendarmerie partook in the ancient ceremony, they did not assume the duty of guarding the King. This responsibility is exclusively held by members of the British Armed Forces and Commonwealth troops.

British Ambassador to France Menna Rawlings (C-L) and French President Emmanuel Macron flanked by a member of the the Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards and the Gendarmerie Garde Republicaine, stand on the steps of the Elysee Palace, in Paris
British Ambassador to France Menna Rawlings (C-L) and French President Emmanuel Macron flanked by a member of the the Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards and the Gendarmerie Garde Republicaine, stand on the steps of the Elysee Palace, in Paris. Picture: Getty
The Duke of Edinburgh, on behalf of King Charles III, reviewed members of the French military
The Duke of Edinburgh, on behalf of King Charles III, reviewed members of the French military. Picture: Alamy
British troops and France's Gendarmerie's Garde Republicaine during the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace
British troops and France's Gendarmerie's Garde Republicaine during the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

In Paris, Emmanuel Macron was photographed with the French and British troops and was seen to undertake a walkabout-style series of handshakes with members of the public waving small Union flags.

This will be the first time ever that the French Presidential Palace has been guarded by foreign troops, where they will be accompanied by two Musicians from the British Army’s Household Division Bands.

France's Gendarmerie's Garde Republicaine take part in the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace
France's Gendarmerie's Garde Republicaine take part in the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty
Members of France's Gendarmerie Garde Republicaine and members of the British Army's F Company Scots Guards take part in a special Changing of the Guard ceremony stand on duty at Buckingham Palace to mark the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale.
Members of France's Gendarmerie Garde Republicaine and members of the British Army's F Company Scots Guards take part in a special Changing of the Guard ceremony stand on duty at Buckingham Palace to mark the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale. Picture: Getty

Speaking ahead of the Buckingham Palace ceremony, Lt Col James Shaw, who has been responsible for its planning, said: “This is a sign of the strength of our relations. The French are some of our closest friends.

“And who knows when we might need each other?

“Practice has been relatively straightforward. The French look great and we’re in a really good place for Monday.

“We’re super excited for this historic moment.”

