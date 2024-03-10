Prince Edward appointed to new role by King Charles as fresh portraits released to mark his 60th birthday

10 March 2024, 13:11

Prince Edward is celebrating his 60th birthday.
Prince Edward is celebrating his 60th birthday. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Edward has been appointed to a new role by King Charles as fresh portraits are released to mark his 60th birthday.

The King appointed Prince Edward to the Order of the Thistle - the highest honour in Scotland - for his birthday.

Appointments to the order are entirely in the personal gift of the King and do not require prime ministerial advice.

Three other new recipients of the order are anthropologist Professor Dame Sue Black, distinguished lawyer Baroness Helena Kennedy and Scotland's first black professor Sir Geoff Palmer.

All of them are effective from Sunday, with the installation ceremony expected to take place over the summer.

It comes as new images were also released for Edward's birthday.

He is pictured smiling with his three dogs: Labrador Teal, Cocker Spaniel Mole and Labrador puppy Teasel.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay surprise visit to family of teacher killed in Texas school shooting

Read more: First official picture of Kate released following surgery as King Charles pays tribute to late Queen on Mother's Day

The Order of the Thistle is made up of 16 knights and ladies, with the Queen, Princess Anne and Prince William also being a part of it.

Charles previously made Edward the Duke of Edinburgh to mark his 59th birthday.

He had his first solo engagement with the title at the Palace of Holyroodhouse a few days later, hosting participants in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

Queen Elizabeth II granted him the additional title of Earl of Forfar to mark his 55th birthday, and he holds several patronages of Scottish charitable organisations including the Edinburgh International Festival.

