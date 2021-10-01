Fresh bid to ban eco protesters from all of South East England's major roads

By Will Taylor

A bid for a new court order banning eco activists from blocking roads and disrupting traffic has been launched by the Government.

National Highways has been instructed to get an injunction to keep Insulate Britain off major roads in South East England after its activists blocked three motorway junctions in London on Friday.

They were already banned from blocking the M25, after an order was imposed last week, but the activists have defied the injunction – despite risking jail and a fine for contempt of court.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who ordered the fresh bid for a ban, said: "Activists who invade and glue themselves to roads and motorways represent unacceptable, disruptive and dangerous behaviour."

Insulate Britain, which demands that homes across the country be properly insulated by the end of the decade, have enraged commuters by causing huge traffic jams as they blocked major roads in recent weeks.

Some have also said their stunts delayed people on their way to get medical help.

They also pitched up at the Port of Dover, blocking freight and drivers, and their controversial campaign has seen activists walk out onto the M25.

The group has been heavily criticised for its headline-grabbing tactics, with fears growing about the safety of their actions and rising anger from motorists they block.

On Friday, its members sat on the road at junction 3 of the M4, near Heathrow Airport, junction 1 of the M1 at Brent Cross and junction 25 at Waltham Cross.

It was the 10th day of protests in the last three weeks, and 39 people have been arrested.

Eight of the demonstrators today had been released from custody on Thursday after they blocked the M25 at junction 30 in Essex, the group said.

It has admitted its protests were in breach of the injunction.

The group said in a statement: "It's incomprehensible that the Government is continuing to delay action on home insulation when we urgently need to cut our carbon emissions, eliminate fuel poverty and help hard-working families with their rising energy bills.

"Added to which industry is crying out for the Government to show some leadership and get behind a national retrofitting strategy. Come on Boris: get on with the job."

Contempt of court prosecutions can take several months. Mr Shapps said earlier in the week that "we are serving papers" and some of the protesters "have already had knocks on their doors".