Fresh bid to ban eco protesters from all of South East England's major roads

1 October 2021, 21:28

Insulate Britain activists could be banned from the South East's major roads
Insulate Britain activists could be banned from the South East's major roads. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A bid for a new court order banning eco activists from blocking roads and disrupting traffic has been launched by the Government.

National Highways has been instructed to get an injunction to keep Insulate Britain off major roads in South East England after its activists blocked three motorway junctions in London on Friday.

They were already banned from blocking the M25, after an order was imposed last week, but the activists have defied the injunction – despite risking jail and a fine for contempt of court.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who ordered the fresh bid for a ban, said: "Activists who invade and glue themselves to roads and motorways represent unacceptable, disruptive and dangerous behaviour."

Insulate Britain, which demands that homes across the country be properly insulated by the end of the decade, have enraged commuters by causing huge traffic jams as they blocked major roads in recent weeks.

Some have also said their stunts delayed people on their way to get medical help.

Read more: Eco protesters blockade M25 yet again, defying threats of jail time

Read more: Furious driver violently rips signs away from eco mob as they block M4 in latest protest

They also pitched up at the Port of Dover, blocking freight and drivers, and their controversial campaign has seen activists walk out onto the M25.

The group has been heavily criticised for its headline-grabbing tactics, with fears growing about the safety of their actions and rising anger from motorists they block.

On Friday, its members sat on the road at junction 3 of the M4, near Heathrow Airport, junction 1 of the M1 at Brent Cross and junction 25 at Waltham Cross.

It was the 10th day of protests in the last three weeks, and 39 people have been arrested.

Eight of the demonstrators today had been released from custody on Thursday after they blocked the M25 at junction 30 in Essex, the group said.

It has admitted its protests were in breach of the injunction.

The group said in a statement: "It's incomprehensible that the Government is continuing to delay action on home insulation when we urgently need to cut our carbon emissions, eliminate fuel poverty and help hard-working families with their rising energy bills.

"Added to which industry is crying out for the Government to show some leadership and get behind a national retrofitting strategy. Come on Boris: get on with the job."

Contempt of court prosecutions can take several months. Mr Shapps said earlier in the week that "we are serving papers" and some of the protesters "have already had knocks on their doors".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The military will drive tankers to get fuel to petrol stations

Boris sends in the army to transport fuel to petrol stations amid HGV driver shortage

Couzens shared offensive material on a WhatsApp group with five serving officers, including three from the Met

Met officers facing probe over 'offensive Whatsapps shared with Couzens' still on duty

Boris Johnson has backed the police in the wake of anger at Sarah Everard's murder

'I think we can trust the police': PM backs officers amid anger at Sarah Everard murder

The commissioner's comments sparked fury

Tory sparks fury after saying Sarah Everard should not have 'submitted' to false arrest

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reveal baby daughter's name

According to the Petrol Retailers Association 26% of petrol stations have no fuel at all.

One in four petrol stations still empty, after minister warns of another week of shortages

Users who had downloaded the app shared images on social media of error messages.

Scotland Covid app suffers technical issues hours after launch

The Met has issued new guidance for people following the murder of Sarah Everard.

Under-fire Met tells women to 'wave down a bus' if they feel in danger during arrest

Wetherspoons has recorded its biggest loss on record

Wetherspoons suffers biggest losses on record after Covid-19 forced pubs to close

Five forecourts in Essex and Suffolk will give key workers priority access to fuel

Some petrol stations in Suffolk and Essex to prioritise key workers

Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, with their son Alex, outside West London Coroners Court, following the conclusion of the inquest into the death of Natasha

Natasha's law: Food retailers must list allergens

Policing Minister: Cressida Dick is 'the right person for the job'

Policing Minister: Cressida Dick is 'the right person for the job'

A furious driver has clashed with Insulate Britain protesters.

Furious driver violently rips signs away from eco mob as they block M4 in latest protest

Sarah Everard was raped and murdered by police officer Wayne Couzens.

Sarah Everard: Met pledges 650 new officers to protect women as killer cop jailed

There are fears a butcher shortage could 'ruin Christmas'.

Butcher shortage could ruin Christmas as supplies of pigs in blankets at risk

People will need to show proof of vaccination to attend large events or nightclubs

Scottish vaccine passports come into force despite warnings scheme is 'double-edged sword'

Latest News

See more Latest News

More people could be unable to pay to heat their homes

One in five households face fuel poverty amid 'toxic cocktail of challenges'
The Mayor of London has said plain clothed police officers will work in "at least pairs"

Plain clothes officers will now work in pairs, Sadiq Khan tells LBC
A female police officer said people should consider calling 999 if approached by a lone person claiming to be an officer

Met Police: Run away and call 999 if you feel in danger when stopped by lone 'officer'
Couzens has been jailed for life

Police probe into whether Wayne Couzens was behind more crimes as killer is jailed
The Labour MP has called for action from the Home Secretary and the Met Police Commissioner

'What are you doing other than being sad?' Jess Phillips hits out at Patel and Cressida
The drug driver lost control and careered into a waiting call

Watch: Drug driver dodges jail after losing control and landing on car roof
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea looking to restore lines of communication with Seoul
Cressida Dick has apologised and said she cannot express the fury at Wayne Couzens

Cressida Dick: I can't describe my fury at Wayne Couzens - I am so sorry
Domenico 'Mimmo' Lucano, former mayor of Riace in southern Italy

‘Town of welcome’ Italian mayor given jail term for aiding illegal immigration
Jeremy Everard, left, and Sarah's family spoke after her killer was sentenced

Sarah Everard's family: 'The pain of losing her is overwhelming'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We're looking at an institutional problem and talking about it like it's one bad apple'

'Utterly rotten' Met must be 'investigated' after Couzens' sentence, activist tells LBC
'What should a woman do?' James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice following Sarah Everard trial

James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice for women following Sarah Everard trial
Iain Dale: The 'buck stops' with Cressida Dick for Sarah Everard murder

Iain Dale: The 'buck stops' with Cressida Dick for Sarah Everard murder
'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence

'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence
Hariett Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign

Harriet Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign
Nick Ferrari asks Sir Keir Starmer is he's 'the Mikel Arteta of British politics'

Nick Ferrari asks Sir Keir Starmer if he's 'the Mikel Arteta of British politics'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer: 'We're leaving behind chanting slogans that get you nowhere'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer: We're leaving behind chanting slogans that get you nowhere
Iain Dale speaks to former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier | Watch in full

Iain Dale speaks to former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier | Watch in full
'We don't tolerate the Yorkshire ripper, but we tolerate lesser offences': Shelagh Fogarty condemns tolerance of male violence

'We tolerate lesser offending by men before they go on to murder girls and women'
cross question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/09 | Watch Live from 8pm

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police