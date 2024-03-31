Women's League Cup delayed after shocking collapse of Arsenal player Frida Maanum

Arsenal Women's star Frida Maanum shockingly collapsed off the ball and required oxygen during the Women's League Cup Final. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Arsenal Women's star Frida Maanum shockingly collapsed off the ball and required oxygen during the Women's League Cup Final.

The Norwegian player, 24, fell to the floor at Molineux and was swarmed by ten paramedics after the horror scene.

She was stretchered off the pitch eight minutes later after the incident during stoppage time.

In a stunning display, Arsenal stars huddled in a circle as their team-mate received treatment.

Arsenal's Frida Maanum went down off the ball and received lengthy treatment before being taken off on a stretcher.



We wish her all the best. pic.twitter.com/NBnKHUkPX9 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 31, 2024

The incident occurred in stoppage time at the end of the second half and play was initially allowed to continue before fans alerted the referee to what was happening.

Arsenal's Katie McCabe was quick on her feet to attend to Maanum - before she and Stina Blackstenius beckoned paramedics over.

Maanum was given oxygen as part of the incident and then taken off with the game resumed at 0-0.

Arsenal won the final in extra-time 1-0.

The club have since confirmed that Maanum is stable and speaking.