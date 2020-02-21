Friends cast set to reunite for unscripted special episode

Jennifer Aniston posted the news on Instagram. Picture: PA

The Friends cast are set to reunite for an unscripted special of the programme, the first since 2004.

The show will air on HBO Max, according to the streaming service.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are all set to appear in the programme.

The news comes after the show finished in an emotional final episode in 2004.

It ran for ten seasons, and is one of the best loved sitcoms of all time.