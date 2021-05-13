Breaking News

Friends star confirms sitcom will return to people's screens at the end of May

Jennifer Aniston posted a video on Instagram appearing to show the Friends cast arm in arm. Picture: Instagram

By Nick Hardinges

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has confirmed the much-loved sitcom will be returning to people's screens at the end of the month.

The actress, who plays Rachel Green in the show, took to Instagram to update eager fans on the sitcom's big reunion special.

Aniston posted a brief video appearing to show the six main cast members from behind walking away from the camera arm in arm.

A relaxed version of the show's famous theme tune can be heard behind the video, which ends with the reunion special's apparent title: "The One Where They Get Back Together."

She told her followers: "It’s official! The #FriendsReunion premieres May 27th on @HBOMax — could we BE any more excited?!"

Excited comments quickly flooded in on the post, with the official Friends Instagram account replying: "*OH MY GOD!!!*"

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco wrote: "Can’t breathe," before adding, "I can think about nothing else."

Actress Lily Collins said "Ahhhhh" followed by five love heart emojis, while actor and writer Benito Skinner posted "THANK U MOMMY!!!"

Producer and actress Zoey Deutch wrote a series of joyous exclamation marks, and American TV personality Amanda Kloots said she "can't wait".

The cast of Friends will be returning to the famous set for their reunion show. Picture: PA

The show will be streamed on HBO Max in the US but it will not be a brand new episode, entertainment journalist Caroline Frost told LBC.

Instead, the six cast members will appear as themselves in a reunion show where they will revisit the set and share behind-the-scenes footage from old series.

However, there will be a long list of guests stars making an appearance, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber and James Corden, plus the return of Tom Selleck - who played the recurring role of Dr Richard Burke - and Maggie Wheeler - who played Janice, the character with the famous "Oh my god!" catchphrase.