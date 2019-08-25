Emergency Services At Essex Seafront As People Left 'Struggling To Breathe'

25 August 2019, 18:42 | Updated: 25 August 2019, 18:49

Frinton
Frinton. Picture: PA

Emergency services have been called to the seafront in Essex after receiving several reports of people coughing and struggling to breathe.

Police, the ambulance service and the fire service are at the seafront off Fourth Avenue in Frinton, after receiving calls shortly after 2pm.

Beachgoers said they had been left struggling to breathe but the cause is unknown and is being investigated.

Speculation online of a fuel spill has not been confirmed by police or the ambulance service.

Trendring Council tweeted that they were aware of reports of issues at beaches in Frinton and Clacton, and were working with emergency services in their response.

A spokesperson for East of England Ambulance Service said: "We are aware of an incident on Sunday 25th August with reports of a number of people suffering from coughing on the sea front off Fourth Avenue, Frinton.

"We are assistant the police and fire services with this incident. The cause is currently unknown."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Grandfather stabbed to death after enjoying pint at local pub in Southall, west London

Emergency crews at Frinton seafront in Essex for people 'struggling to breathe'

The Ashes: England pull off remarkable comeback thanks to Ben Stokes heroics, keeping series alive

Four men arrested after man, 21, stabbed to death in Maidstone, Kent

6 police officers injured arresting woman, 42, who 'bit, scratched and pushed' them

The News Explained

Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings