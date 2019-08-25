Emergency Services At Essex Seafront As People Left 'Struggling To Breathe'

Frinton. Picture: PA

Emergency services have been called to the seafront in Essex after receiving several reports of people coughing and struggling to breathe.

Police, the ambulance service and the fire service are at the seafront off Fourth Avenue in Frinton, after receiving calls shortly after 2pm.

Beachgoers said they had been left struggling to breathe but the cause is unknown and is being investigated.

Speculation online of a fuel spill has not been confirmed by police or the ambulance service.

We are aware of reports of some issues at beaches in Frinton & Clacton. We are working with the emergency services in their response. We will provide further information & advice when we can. — Tendring Council (@Tendring_DC) August 25, 2019

Trendring Council tweeted that they were aware of reports of issues at beaches in Frinton and Clacton, and were working with emergency services in their response.

A spokesperson for East of England Ambulance Service said: "We are aware of an incident on Sunday 25th August with reports of a number of people suffering from coughing on the sea front off Fourth Avenue, Frinton.

"We are assistant the police and fire services with this incident. The cause is currently unknown."