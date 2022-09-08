From Andrew and Harry to the environment: What the UK can expect from King Charles III

King Charles III is expected to be a reformist monarch and slim-down the Firm following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death. . Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

As King Charles III ascends the throne, LBC takes a look at what kind of monarch he will be.

His desire to overhaul the monarchy has long been documented, with reports Charles is keen to make a "leaner" Firm made up of fewer senior royals.

The new Firm would include Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, and Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, as well as Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, and King Charles' wife Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Princes Andrew and Harry are likely to miss out on being part of the slimmed down Royal Family.

His Majesty's life has been marked with a conscientious sense of duty as he has carved out his own royal role over the decades.

Inspired by his belief in harmony and sustainability, he has set up a host of charities, which raise more than £100 million a year.

The arts, the built environment, responsible business and enterprise, young people, global sustainability and rural affairs have been the focus of his philanthropic work.

His leading youth charity, the Prince's Trust, helps disadvantaged and vulnerable young people, using practical support including training, mentoring and financial assistance, and is seen as one of his greatest successes.

As patron of more than 400 organisations, Charles carries out nearly 550 royal engagements a year.

He has described how he wanted to make the most of his position within the royal family.

"I've had this extraordinary feeling, for years and years, ever since I can remember really, of wanting to heal and make things better," he told the US's Time magazine.

"I feel more than anything else it's my duty to worry about everybody and their lives in this country, to try and find a way of improving things if I possibly can."

The prince, who is known for his strong opinions, particularly on climate change and the environment, architecture and farming, has faced criticism in the past after accusations of lobbying government ministers on his views.

Speaking to world leaders at COP26 in November last year, he said it was time to implement "systemic shifts" in the world economy in order to reward environmental protection.

He spoke after world leaders, covering 85 per cent of the world's forests, struck an agreement to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030.

His Majesty thanked the 110 world leaders for their "bravery, courage and commitment" in protecting their forests during his speech.

It came after he told a conference in Italy days before COP26 that the world was in the "last chance saloon" for taking climate action.

He said: "Quite literally, it is the last-chance saloon. We must now translate fine words into still finer actions.

"As the enormity of the climate challenge dominates people's conversations, from newsrooms to living rooms, and as the future of humanity and nature herself are at stake, it is surely time to set aside our differences and grasp this unique opportunity to launch a substantial green recovery by putting the global economy on a confident, sustainable trajectory and, thus, save our planet."

King Charles (pictured speaking at COP26) can be expected to take a hard stance on action against climate change. . Picture: Alamy

Charles's future path to kingship had been boosted by the Queen in two notable ways.

The tricky question of whether he would take on the non-hereditary role as head of the Commonwealth when monarch was resolved in 2018 when the Queen made a rare and public personal appeal at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London for Charles to be chosen for the duty.

World leaders confirmed he would eventually succeed his mother in the symbolic role when king.

Then the Queen paid her most poignant tribute to her eldest son at a party to celebrate his 70th birthday the same year.

She described Charles as "a duchy original" and "a dedicated and respected heir to the throne to stand comparison with any in history - and a wonderful father", adding: "Most of all, sustained by his wife Camilla, he is his own man, passionate and creative."

The words served as a glowing queenly seal of approval for a future king.

King Charles III's wife Camilla is set to become the Queen Consort. The 74-year-old will crowned alongside her husband when he becomes King.

It was officially announced that Camilla would become Queen Consort as part of the Platinum Jubilee statement issued in February 2022.

In the statement, Queen Elizabeth II said it was her "sincere wish" for Camilla to become Queen Consort.

It read: "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.

"Charles and Camilla, who married in 2005, were 'touched and honoured' by the Queen's gesture, Clarence House said at the time.

"As the wife of the Prince of Wales for the last 17 years, Camilla has already been doing what a Queen Consort would do.

"She is a royal patron to scores of charities and good causes, accompanies her husband on royal tours and meets thousands of people every year, something that is likely to continue."

It is expected that King Charles will move from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace when he is crowned, as his mother did when she ascended the throne.

King Charles III's wife Camilla is set to become the Queen Consort. The 74-year-old will crowned alongside her husband when he becomes King. . Picture: Alamy

Prince William and Kate Middleton will assume the titles Duke and Duchess of Cornwall following the Queen's passing.

He will also inherit the title of the Duke of Rothesay, with his wide becoming the Duchess of Rothesay.

It is not yet clear if William will take the title of Prince of Wales. The title is bestowed by the Monarch but there are reports King Charles may give the title to his brother Prince Edward, rather than his son William.

Prince William's oldest child Prince George moves up to second in the line of succession with his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis moving up to third and fourth respectively.