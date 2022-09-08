From Andrew and Harry to the environment: What the UK can expect from King Charles III

8 September 2022, 21:24 | Updated: 8 September 2022, 21:35

King Charles III is expected to be a reformist monarch and slim-down the Firm following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death.
King Charles III is expected to be a reformist monarch and slim-down the Firm following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death. . Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

As King Charles III ascends the throne, LBC takes a look at what kind of monarch he will be.

King Charles III is expected to be a reformist monarch and slim-down the Firm following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death.

His desire to overhaul the monarchy has long been documented, with reports Charles is keen to make a "leaner" Firm made up of fewer senior royals.

The new Firm would include Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, and Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, as well as Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, and King Charles' wife Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Princes Andrew and Harry are likely to miss out on being part of the slimmed down Royal Family.

His Majesty's life has been marked with a conscientious sense of duty as he has carved out his own royal role over the decades.

Inspired by his belief in harmony and sustainability, he has set up a host of charities, which raise more than £100 million a year.

The arts, the built environment, responsible business and enterprise, young people, global sustainability and rural affairs have been the focus of his philanthropic work.

His leading youth charity, the Prince's Trust, helps disadvantaged and vulnerable young people, using practical support including training, mentoring and financial assistance, and is seen as one of his greatest successes.

As patron of more than 400 organisations, Charles carries out nearly 550 royal engagements a year.

He has described how he wanted to make the most of his position within the royal family.

"I've had this extraordinary feeling, for years and years, ever since I can remember really, of wanting to heal and make things better," he told the US's Time magazine.

"I feel more than anything else it's my duty to worry about everybody and their lives in this country, to try and find a way of improving things if I possibly can."

Read more: 'An unparalleled life of service and devotion:' Britain mourns after Queen Elizabeth II dies peacefully aged 96

The prince, who is known for his strong opinions, particularly on climate change and the environment, architecture and farming, has faced criticism in the past after accusations of lobbying government ministers on his views.

Speaking to world leaders at COP26 in November last year, he said it was time to implement "systemic shifts" in the world economy in order to reward environmental protection.

He spoke after world leaders, covering 85 per cent of the world's forests, struck an agreement to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030.

His Majesty thanked the 110 world leaders for their "bravery, courage and commitment" in protecting their forests during his speech.

It came after he told a conference in Italy days before COP26 that the world was in the "last chance saloon" for taking climate action.

He said: "Quite literally, it is the last-chance saloon. We must now translate fine words into still finer actions.

"As the enormity of the climate challenge dominates people's conversations, from newsrooms to living rooms, and as the future of humanity and nature herself are at stake, it is surely time to set aside our differences and grasp this unique opportunity to launch a substantial green recovery by putting the global economy on a confident, sustainable trajectory and, thus, save our planet."

King Charles (pictured speaking at COP26) can be expected to take a hard stance on action against climate change.
King Charles (pictured speaking at COP26) can be expected to take a hard stance on action against climate change. . Picture: Alamy

Read more: Live blog: Outpouring of grief after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Charles's future path to kingship had been boosted by the Queen in two notable ways.

The tricky question of whether he would take on the non-hereditary role as head of the Commonwealth when monarch was resolved in 2018 when the Queen made a rare and public personal appeal at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London for Charles to be chosen for the duty.

World leaders confirmed he would eventually succeed his mother in the symbolic role when king.

Then the Queen paid her most poignant tribute to her eldest son at a party to celebrate his 70th birthday the same year.

She described Charles as "a duchy original" and "a dedicated and respected heir to the throne to stand comparison with any in history - and a wonderful father", adding: "Most of all, sustained by his wife Camilla, he is his own man, passionate and creative."

The words served as a glowing queenly seal of approval for a future king.

Read more: Charles says death of Queen Elizabeth II 'is a moment of the greatest sadness' for Royal Family

King Charles III's wife Camilla is set to become the Queen Consort. The 74-year-old will crowned alongside her husband when he becomes King.

It was officially announced that Camilla would become Queen Consort as part of the Platinum Jubilee statement issued in February 2022.

In the statement, Queen Elizabeth II said it was her "sincere wish" for Camilla to become Queen Consort.

It read: "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.

"Charles and Camilla, who married in 2005, were 'touched and honoured' by the Queen's gesture, Clarence House said at the time.

"As the wife of the Prince of Wales for the last 17 years, Camilla has already been doing what a Queen Consort would do.

"She is a royal patron to scores of charities and good causes, accompanies her husband on royal tours and meets thousands of people every year, something that is likely to continue."

It is expected that King Charles will move from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace when he is crowned, as his mother did when she ascended the throne.

King Charles III's wife Camilla is set to become the Queen Consort. The 74-year-old will crowned alongside her husband when he becomes King.
King Charles III's wife Camilla is set to become the Queen Consort. The 74-year-old will crowned alongside her husband when he becomes King. . Picture: Alamy

Read more: 'Long live the King': Liz Truss says Queen Elizabeth was 'rock' of modern Britain who was 'loved around the world'

Prince William and Kate Middleton will assume the titles Duke and Duchess of Cornwall following the Queen's passing.

He will also inherit the title of the Duke of Rothesay, with his wide becoming the Duchess of Rothesay.

It is not yet clear if William will take the title of Prince of Wales. The title is bestowed by the Monarch but there are reports King Charles may give the title to his brother Prince Edward, rather than his son William.

Prince William's oldest child Prince George moves up to second in the line of succession with his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis moving up to third and fourth respectively.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince Harry arrived at Balmoral at around 8pm

Prince Harry arrives at Balmoral to be with family after death of Queen Elizabeth

The world has paid tribute to the Queen.

World pays tribute to 'kind-hearted' Queen who 'defined an era'

Liz Truss said the Queen was loved around the world

'Long live the King': Liz Truss says Queen Elizabeth was 'rock' of modern Britain who was 'loved around the world'

Breaking
King Charles has paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II after her death aged 96.

Charles says death of Queen Elizabeth II 'is a moment of the greatest sadness' for Royal Family

LBC looks back at Royal funerals throughout the years

In pictures: How Britain remembered the Queen Mother, Prince Philip and other senior Royals

The Queen was the longest reigning monarch of the UK.

Queen Elizabeth: The longest reigning monarch's life in pictures

What is Operation London Bridge?

Operation London Bridge: What happens now the Queen has died?

Live
People have been paying their respects at Buckingham Palace and Balmoral.

Live updates: Outpouring of grief after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

'An unparalleled life of service and devotion:' Britain mourns after Queen Elizabeth II dies peacefully aged 96

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died, the Palace announced

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96, Buckingham Palace confirms

Hundreds of people gathered outside Buckingham Palace

Hundreds of tearful mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace after death of Queen Elizabeth II

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Merseyside Police have said.

Fifth man, 29, arrested in connection with Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder

The Queen has been inundated with well-wishes after Buckingham Palace revealed concerned doctors have placed her under medical supervision.

Well-wishes flood in for the Queen as Royal Family race to be at her bedside

Footage on Parliament TV showed Mr Zahawi speaking quietly to Ms Truss while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was making a statement across the chamber.

Moment Liz Truss was briefed about the Queen's health in the House of Commons

Jacob Rees-Mogg has confirmed people who fixed their energy prices at a higher rate will be able to swap to a state-subsidised tariff with no exit penalties, money saving expert Martin Lewis has told LBC.

Martin Lewis claims victory on fixed price energy plans

Harry and Meghan are travelling to Balmoral to be at the Queen's bedside

Harry travels to Balmoral without Meghan after Queen's doctors 'concerned for monarch's health'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, centre, arrives at Islamabad High Court

Pakistan’s ex-prime minister Imran Khan refuses to apologise in contempt case

Solar panels on Germany’s biggest floating photovoltaic plant on a lake in Haltern

Europe’s warm summer sees temperature and solar power records smashed

Police officers attend the scene in Malmo, Sweden

Swedish student given life sentence for killing teachers with axe

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

Nato chief warns of ‘hard winter’ for Ukraine and its supporters

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the Manhattan district attorney’s office to surrender himself to New York authorities on Thursday

Steve Bannon charged with money laundering in wall-building scheme

Memphis Police officers dealing with the incident as it unfolded

Man arrested after four killed in livestreamed shootings in Memphis

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank

European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike

A man walks over debris of a psychiatric hospital that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine

Ukrainian forces retake Russian-held territory near Kharkiv – report

The Duke of Cambridge drives a car carrying the Duke of York, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex into Balmoral in Scotland, where the Queen is under medical supervision with the royal family rushing to be by her side amid serious health fears.

Charles and William rush to Balmoral after concerned doctors put Queen under medical supervision
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze following a Russian attack in Sloviansk in Ukraine

US announces two billion dollars in military aid for Europe

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister rejects calls for windfall tax to fund new energy support package

Liz Truss still has to win over several Tories, Andrew Marr has suggested.

Andrew Marr: Truss' position as PM is 'weaker' than it seems after unveiling Cabinet of allies
Liz T and Shelagh F

Liz Truss' Downing Street is looking '1980s', says Labour frontbencher

Liz Truss needs to win Brits over, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Now it's time for Truss to win over the 'audience that matters'

Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'

Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

Donald Trump

A few vodkas could have prevented war against Ukraine, caller insists

Ben on Sunday

Ben Kentish 04/09 | Watch again

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London