From Princess Catherine to Penny Mordaunt: All the best looks from the Coronation

6 May 2023, 15:24 | Updated: 6 May 2023, 15:25

From Princess Catherine to Penny Mordaunt: All the best looks from the Coronation
From Princess Catherine to Penny Mordaunt: All the best looks from the Coronation. Picture: Getty Images

By Grace Parsons

For the first Coronation in 70 years, attendees had to show up and show out. Here's a breakdown of who wore what at this right Royal Occasion.

Queen Camilla wore a white silk Coronation dress designed by Bruce Oldfield. The British designer has worked closely with the royal family for decades and was the favourite designer of late Lady Diana.

Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement: "The embellishment of the Coronation dress features delicate garlands of abstract wildflowers from fields and hedgerows: daisy chains, forget-me-nots, celandine and scarlet pimpernel, representing The King and The Queen Consort’s affection for nature and the British countryside."

Her ceremonial Robe of Estate was designed and embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework, whilst Ede and Ravenscroft constructed the robe itself. The piece was made of regal purple, which were made to match King Charles's robe.

Its gold embroidery featured the Queen Camilla's cypher, the United Kingdom's national emblems as well as symbols of nature.

Queen Camilla leaving the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Queen Camilla leaving the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty Images

Kate Middleton stunned Coronation event-goers in a regal dress by Alexander McQueen, who was also behind her 2011 wedding dress.

The Princess of Wales' dress was made of ivory silk crepe with silver bullion, including thread work embroidery featuring symbolic blooms of Britain - including rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs.

Kate also surprised many fans by ditching her traditional tiara and opting for a bejewelled flower crown, also designed by McQueen in collaboration with milliner Jess Collett.

The piece is reportedly inspired by the crowns worn by Queen Elizabeth's maids of honour ahead at her 1953 coronation.

In a sentimental nod to Princess Diana, Kate wore her late mother-in-laws earring to the Coronation - previously worn to the BAFTA film awards four years ago.

Kate Middleton is believed to have ditched a traditional tiara in favour of a more scaled-back crown.
Kate Middleton is believed to have ditched a traditional tiara in favour of a more scaled-back crown. Picture: Getty Images

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt became the first woman to carry and present the Jewelled Sword of Offering at the Coronation.

The Conservative MP caused a surprising stir in her bespoke cape dress, which was designed by London-based label Safiyaa. The commissioned piece was a deep teal hue described as 'Poseidon', in honour of her Portsmouth constituency.

The cape also included a subtle nod to the uniform of the Privy Councillors, with the embroidered gold fern motif donning her shoulders.

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt becomes the first woman to carry the Jewelled Sword of Offering
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt becomes the first woman to carry the Jewelled Sword of Offering. Picture: Getty Images

First Lady Jill Biden arrived to the ceremony in an elegant blue ensemble. Mrs Biden, who was sent as the States' representative, wore a Ralph Lauren skirt suit and accessorised with matching gloves and hair piece.

The First Lady was joined by her granddaughter Finnegan Biden who opted for a pale yellow cape dress with a matching floral headband.

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden arrives at the Coronation with her granddaughter.
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden arrives at the Coronation with her granddaughter. Picture: Getty Images

The pair were seated next to the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska during the ceremony. After Jill Biden tweeted her alliance with Ukraine after their meeting yesterday, people have noted the pairs' Coronation outfits and their similarities to the Ukrainian flag.

Mrs Zelenska chose a more toned-down look but was nonetheless impactful in a monochromatic pale-teal ensemble. Her tailored overcoat featured pleated details and she paired the look with modest drop pearl jewellery.

She was joined by the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal attended the Coronation together.
Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal attended the Coronation together. Picture: Getty Images

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince Harry's car was "spotted" at Heathrow airport "less than an hour" after the end of the coronation ceremony, as the Duke dashed home for son Archie's fourth birthday.

Harry in a hurry: Prince's car spotted at Heathrow as he dashes back to US for Archie's birthday

Congo Floods

176 dead and dozens missing after Congo floods

Charles and Camilla waved at adoring crowds from the Palace balcony

Newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla take centre stage on palace balcony for flypast after historic Coronation

Penny Mordaunt was in the spotlight again in a chic Poseidon blue cape dress - as she took part in The King's investiture

Penny Mordaunt back in the limelight: Royal fans wowed by Tory MP's chic look at Coronation

Crowning emotion: Charles holds back tears as son William kisses his father's ring during Westminster ceremony

'Thank you William': Emotional Charles' nods to son William during historic Coronation ceremony

Prince Louis attended the Palace flypast

Crowning around: Prince Louis goes viral with antics at King's Coronation

Italy Politics Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi makes first public statement since being admitted to hospital

The military flypast over Buckingham Palace marking King Charles' coronation has been scaled back due to bad weather and will feature just helicopters and The Red Arrows, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Coronation flypast scaled back due to bad weather as London hit by downpour

Zakhar Prilepin

Pro-Kremlin novelist injured as car explodes in Russia

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be hosting their first balcony shot as they watch the Red Arrows flypast

King Charles Coronation: Who is standing on the Buckingham palace balcony?

Prince William and Prince Harry were pictured standing rows apart at the King's Coronation amid on-going "tensions" between the two brothers.

Brothers apart: Feuding William and Harry keep their distance in Westminster Abbey

Kate wore a blue and red Alexander McQueen dress for the occasion

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton wears Diana's earrings to King's Coronation in nod to late mother-in-law

Kate Middleton and her daughter Princess Charlotte wore matching floral crowns to King Charles's Coronation

Why isn't Kate Middleton wearing a traditional tiara? Princess of Wales and daughter Charlotte wear matching crowns

Prince Andrew booed by crowds as royal arrives at Coronation in full regalia - despite being stripped of his royal patronages

Prince Andrew booed by crowds as royal arrives at Coronation in full regalia - despite being stripped of patronages

King Charles wearing a grey suit and red tie alongside a picture of Windsor Castle and Olly Murs performing

Coronation Concert: What time is it and how long is it on for?

As the King's Coronation got underway at Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry could be seen grinning from the third row beside senior royals.

Harry's solo procession into Westminster Abbey, as prince looks on from third row beside fellow royals

Latest News

See more Latest News

George held his grandfather's robes outside the Abbey

Prince George holds his grandfather's robes as King Charles prays ahead of Coronation ceremony
King Charles and Queen Camilla alongside a picture of the Gold State Coach leaving Buckingham Palace

Is the Gold State Coach made from real gold and how much is it worth?

Iran Execution

Iran executes leader of attack that killed dozens at parade

Patriot missile launchers

Ukraine ‘downs Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot’

Protesters for Just Stop Oil and Republic have been arrested at the Mall and close to Trafalgar Square

Republican protesters and Just Stop Oil activists arrested ahead of King's Coronation

King Charles wearing his military uniform while travelling in a car alongside a picture of Westminster Abbey

How long will King Charles's Coronation service last?

King Charles wearing a black suit and waving alongside the Diamond Jubilee Coach which he has chosen for his coronation day

Why King Charles III broke tradition and chose Diamond Jubilee Coach for coronation procession
Princess Anne wearing a green hat at the races alongside a picture of her in her military uniform while wearing her medals

Did Princess Anne serve in the military and what are her medals for?

The Red Arrows performing at previous royal events with red, white and blue smoke coming from them

King's Coronation flypast date, times and route: Exactly where you can see the Red Arrows

King Charles smiling alongside pictures including a royal flyover with red white and blue smoke and coronation flag

Coronation timetable: A complete schedule of timings and events for King Charles's weekend

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles in a blue suit and Queen Camilla wearing a cream cut with an insert of Prince George looking out of a car window

Coronation Day: Who are King Charles and Queen Camilla's Pages of Honour?

Crowds have gathered across central London to watch the Coronation.

Charles's day of destiny: London streets packed with royal well-wishers ahead of historic Coronation procession
Harry and Andrew will not take part in the procession

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew not part of royal procession as part of coronation, Palace confirms

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Protestor enraged at coronation arrests.

Anti-monarchist tests 'how much the Met want to emulate Putin's Russia' by protesting with blank placards at the Coronation
Former Inspector of Constabulary for Her Majesty Zoe Billingham says the coronation is an 'opportunity' for the Met.

Former police watchdog says the Coronation is an 'opportunity' for the Met to 'reconnect' with the public
Charles' Coronation heralds a new era for the Royals but can he bring his fractious family together? writes Stephen Rigley

Charles' Coronation heralds a new era for the UK and the royals but can he bring his fractious family together?
Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

Emily Thornberry, Sir Keir Starmer and Tom Swarbrick

Emily Thornberry: Labour will rectify ‘mess’ Tory government have made if voted in at next General Election
'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results

'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results
Greg Hands says Johnson is 'welcome' back on the campaign trail

‘He is a campaigning force’: Greg Hands responds to the suggestion that Boris might rejoin the 'blue army'
This caller tells Shelagh Fogarty the cancellation of a talk by SNP MP Joanna Cherry is ‘perverse’.

'You've actually thrown her to the wolves': Shelagh Fogarty shares her view of Kezia Dugdale's rhetoric on Joanna Cherry
James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

Caller tells Nick Ferrari of scam leaving her feeling 'vulnerable'.

'I felt cheated': Despondent caller tells of experience with scammers

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit