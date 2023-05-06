From Princess Catherine to Penny Mordaunt: All the best looks from the Coronation

From Princess Catherine to Penny Mordaunt: All the best looks from the Coronation. Picture: Getty Images

By Grace Parsons

For the first Coronation in 70 years, attendees had to show up and show out. Here's a breakdown of who wore what at this right Royal Occasion.

Queen Camilla wore a white silk Coronation dress designed by Bruce Oldfield. The British designer has worked closely with the royal family for decades and was the favourite designer of late Lady Diana.

Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement: "The embellishment of the Coronation dress features delicate garlands of abstract wildflowers from fields and hedgerows: daisy chains, forget-me-nots, celandine and scarlet pimpernel, representing The King and The Queen Consort’s affection for nature and the British countryside."

Her ceremonial Robe of Estate was designed and embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework, whilst Ede and Ravenscroft constructed the robe itself. The piece was made of regal purple, which were made to match King Charles's robe.

Its gold embroidery featured the Queen Camilla's cypher, the United Kingdom's national emblems as well as symbols of nature.

Queen Camilla leaving the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty Images

Kate Middleton stunned Coronation event-goers in a regal dress by Alexander McQueen, who was also behind her 2011 wedding dress.

The Princess of Wales' dress was made of ivory silk crepe with silver bullion, including thread work embroidery featuring symbolic blooms of Britain - including rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs.

Kate also surprised many fans by ditching her traditional tiara and opting for a bejewelled flower crown, also designed by McQueen in collaboration with milliner Jess Collett.

The piece is reportedly inspired by the crowns worn by Queen Elizabeth's maids of honour ahead at her 1953 coronation.

In a sentimental nod to Princess Diana, Kate wore her late mother-in-laws earring to the Coronation - previously worn to the BAFTA film awards four years ago.

Kate Middleton is believed to have ditched a traditional tiara in favour of a more scaled-back crown. Picture: Getty Images

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt became the first woman to carry and present the Jewelled Sword of Offering at the Coronation.

The Conservative MP caused a surprising stir in her bespoke cape dress, which was designed by London-based label Safiyaa. The commissioned piece was a deep teal hue described as 'Poseidon', in honour of her Portsmouth constituency.

The cape also included a subtle nod to the uniform of the Privy Councillors, with the embroidered gold fern motif donning her shoulders.

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt becomes the first woman to carry the Jewelled Sword of Offering. Picture: Getty Images

First Lady Jill Biden arrived to the ceremony in an elegant blue ensemble. Mrs Biden, who was sent as the States' representative, wore a Ralph Lauren skirt suit and accessorised with matching gloves and hair piece.

The First Lady was joined by her granddaughter Finnegan Biden who opted for a pale yellow cape dress with a matching floral headband.

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden arrives at the Coronation with her granddaughter. Picture: Getty Images

The pair were seated next to the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska during the ceremony. After Jill Biden tweeted her alliance with Ukraine after their meeting yesterday, people have noted the pairs' Coronation outfits and their similarities to the Ukrainian flag.

We stand with Ukraine. https://t.co/3WAtRNQrQC — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 5, 2023

Mrs Zelenska chose a more toned-down look but was nonetheless impactful in a monochromatic pale-teal ensemble. Her tailored overcoat featured pleated details and she paired the look with modest drop pearl jewellery.

She was joined by the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.