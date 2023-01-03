FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to fraud charges in US federal court amid huge media scrum

3 January 2023, 20:01

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has appeared in court accused of defrauding investors of billions of dollars.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has appeared in court accused of defrauding investors of billions of dollars. Picture: Alamy / Gettyc

By Danielle DeWolfe

FTX crypto boss Sam Bankman-Fried fought through crowds outside court on Tuesday morning ahead of his first US court appearance following his arrest.

Appearing in federal court in Manhattan, the cryptocurrency exchange founder stands accused of defrauding investors of billions of dollars.

Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in The Bahamas in November, shortly after the collapse of his crypto exchange FTX.

The former crypto boss is currently under house arrest at his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California.

Mr Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to all charges as part of his first US court appearance.

It's a notable fall from grace for the former billionaire, who had been considered one of the wealthiest men in the world only twelve months earlier.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 03, 2023
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 03, 2023. Picture: Getty

Read more: Masked raiders who broke into the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish threatened to 'stab him up' in front of children

Read more: King's Guard who filmed himself gyrating against his rifle on duty branded 'bloody stupid idiot'

Accused of stealing investor funds from his crypto currency FTX in order to cover outstanding loans taken out by its sister hedge funds.

He also stands accused of investing in various other ventures and donating to political campaigns.

If found guilty, the charges could see him face up to 115 years in prison.

After initially considering fighting extradition back to the US, the founder returned to the states last month, where a judge set his bond at $250m.

Mr Bankman-Fried’s parents, both of whom are law professors teaching at Stanford University, co-signed his bond and ensured his detention under house arrest.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried speaking remotely at Hong Kong FinTech Week on October 31, 2022. 31OCT22 SCMP/ Matt Haldane
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried speaking remotely at Hong Kong FinTech Week on October 31, 2022. 31OCT22 SCMP/ Matt Haldane. Picture: South China Morning Post / Alamy Stock Photo

It follows the conviction or two of Mr Bankman-Fried’s close associates Gary Wang, co-founder of FTX, and Caroline Ellison, CEO of FTX’s sister hedge fund Alameda Research.

Both have plead guilty to charges fraud, with Ellison openly apologising for her role in the multi-billion dollar deception.

She also admitted to the court she had agreed not to expose the true nature of the relationship between FTX and sister hedge fund Alameda.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People hold a banner of the late Brazilian football great Pele along the route of his funeral procession from Vila Belmiro stadium to the cemetery in Santos, Brazil

Pele buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous

Network Rail says it is 'on the right path' to a deal

Deal to halt rail strikes 'within touching distance' as Brits prepare for second day of commuter chaos

Pittsburgh NCAA college football defensive back Damar Hamlin poses for a photo with Bryce Williams, three, of McKees Rocks, Pennsylania, after the youngster picked out a toy during Hamlin's Chasing M'

Fans give millions to injured NFL player Damar Hamlin’s toy drive for children

Williams has been convicted over her false claims

Woman, 22, lied that she was raped by Asian grooming gang and hit herself with hammer to fake injuries

Frank Galati

Tony Award-winner Frank Galati dies aged 79

Thieves who broke into the house of Olympian Mark Cavendish stole two valuable watches among other items and threatened to 'stab him up' in front of his kids.

Masked raiders who broke into the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish threatened to 'stab him up' in front of children
A metal disc shows Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI alongside a painting of him and one of the last cassocks worn by him before his resignation in 2013, according to the director of the Progetto Arte Poli g

Account of Benedict’s papacy to be sealed in his coffin

The three guards have all been sentenced over their affairs

Women prison guards at same jail sentenced for affairs with inmates as colleagues get training to stop corruption

Thousands gathered for the procession in Santos.

Thousands of mourners line the streets in Santos to say final farewell to football legend Pele

A growing number of low altitude resorts across Europe - notably France and Switzerland - have been forced to close due to the heatwave.

Slippery slope: Alpine resorts shut across Europe as soaring temperatures leave holidaymakers with snow-less pistes

Shaun Slator is the Conservative councillor for St. Mary Cray in Bromley, south east London

Tory councillor sparks fury after suggesting alleged rape victim is 'likely' a prostitute

Police vehicles at the scene in Harlow where the human remains were found in a pond

Murder investigation launched after human remains found in pond in Essex

Patients will be left in corridors after 45 minutes.

A&E crisis: London ambulances will only wait 45 minutes before leaving patients in corridors, leaked email reveals

Virus Outbreak China

EU and Beijing heading for dispute over Covid restrictions on Chinese travellers

Ukraine Russia Killer Drones

Russia will step up exploding drone attacks on Ukraine, says Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia has suffered huge losses as troops continue to attack the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut

Russia suffers heavy losses trying to take Ukrainian ‘fortress’ town of Bakhmut as offensive slows

Latest News

See more Latest News

'Drop the knife, value life': Man willing to be arrested for taking deadly weapons off the streets

'Drop the knife, value life': Man willing to be arrested for taking deadly weapons off the streets
Daria said Tate tried to 'recruit' her via social media

Andrew Tate ‘tried to recruit daughter of Romanian politician when she was 16’

UK Border

China threatens ‘counter-measures’ as countries introduce Covid screening

Gianni Infantino has been pictured taking and posing for photos

Fifa president hits back after outrage over open casket selfie - as he calls on every country to name stadium after Pelé
The guard has been branded 'an idiot'

King's Guard who filmed himself gyrating against his rifle on duty branded 'bloody stupid idiot'
People have been urged to get vaccinated against Covid and the flu

Avoid getting ill 'unnecessarily,' say health chiefs as NHS is gripped by 'major crisis'

Stephanie Hansen was found stabbed to death on New Year's Eve

Man charged after 'beautiful' young woman stabbed to death in west London on New Year's Eve
Vatican Obit Benedict XVI

Pilgrims keep streaming to Vatican to honour Pope Benedict

Mick Lynch has vowed to stop the railway industry becoming part of the gig economy

Union boss Mick Lynch says rail workers are being pushed towards gig economy as latest strikes begin
Dana and Anne White have both apologised for their public fight

UFC chief Dana White apologises for slapping his wife at a bar at New Year's Eve party in Mexico

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

shelagh

Caller brands Tory government 'fat and greedy' in scathing tirade

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James

'Boing, boing I'll go!': James O'Brien says he'll now travel via 'enormous space hopper' in satirical rant
James O'Brien 03/12/22

James O'Brien rebukes Rishi Sunak for ignoring alarm bells as 'NHS chaos has become normal'
Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ex-Tory minister

Ex-Tory Minister insists she will vote to get Keir Starmer into No.10

Andrew Castle: I would say the NHS has failed

Andrew Castle: I would say the NHS has failed

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections
Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit