Drivers could save as much as 15p a litre on fuel under government plans for 'Pumpwatch regulator'

26 January 2023, 13:14

The government wants to make petrol pricing more transparent
The government wants to make petrol pricing more transparent. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Drivers could be set to make significant savings on the cost of fuel as government plans to introduce a 'PumpWatch' regulator accelerate.

Under the plans, retailers would face pressure to make sure that what drivers pay accurately reflects wholesale costs.

It is believed the PumpWatch system would be voluntary but Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Business Secretary Grant Shapps are looking into the prospect of a regulator so that pricing would be made more transparent.

Retailers who fail to lower their prices in relation to wholesale costs could even be named-and-shamed under the plans.

A report on the regulator could come as soon as February, with an announcement possible during the Spring budget.

Fuel prices peaked in July 2022
Fuel prices peaked in July 2022. Picture: Getty

Those in favour of a regulator believe petrol could be 10p cheaper per litre, while diesel would be around 15p cheaper, the Sun reports.

Fuel prices rose by 11.5 per cent in the year to December 2022, down from 17.2% from November, making it the sixth consecutive month when motor fuel price inflation has fallen.

This is down from a high of 43.7% in July 2022, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

Rising fuel prices have been caused by a number of factors, including the Ukraine war, after which the import of diesel from Russia was banned.

Read More: Nadhim Zahawi did not make 'innocent error' with his tax, HMRC chief tells MPs

Mr Hunt received a letter signed by 30 MPs in December, including the former Home Secretary Priti Patel, backing the plans.

They argued that a regulator would reinstall confidence in today's "opaque" system.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt could introduce the regulator in the Spring budget
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt could introduce the regulator in the Spring budget. Picture: Getty

Tory MP Jonathan Gullis said: “Over the past 11 years, a Conservative government has frozen fuel duty and brought about two cuts to fuel duty.

“But what is quite clear there have been wholesalers who have not been passing on these savings to motorists."

He continued: “We need to stop this shameless profiteering and introduce PumpWatch.”

Howard Cox, founder of FairFuel, added: “I understand the machinery of Government is looking into how it should work.

"UK’s drivers must also support this initiative to ensure pump pricing becomes honest, fair and transparent.

“Hopefully, the Budget will bring news of its progress because PumpWatch is an essential tool to lessen the cost of living crisis and reduce inflation.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

NatWest will close another 23 branches

NatWest closes further 23 branches across UK in fresh blow for high street

Randy started the hugely popular TikTok account Enkyboys with his son

Father from famous TikTok duo Enkyboys dies aged 35 after battle with cancer

People gather in a subway station being used as a bomb shelter during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia launches fresh attacks on Ukraine days before tank training starts

February 2023 will see a collection of strikes from core industries in the UK

February 2023 strike dates: Who will be striking and when this month?

Songwriter Fernando Johnson, also known as Fdot

Murder investigation after young musician ambushed and killed yards from his west London home

Two women light candles in memory of a church sacristan killed on Wednesday in Algeciras, southern Spain

Police raid home of suspected Spanish church attacker

Deutsche Bahn security guards stand on the platform at Brokstedt station at dawn in Brokstedt, Germany

Man accused of killing two teenagers on train had ‘just been released from jail’

The 26-year-old was stopped by police on January 12

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton fined £29,000 after admitting drink driving

Breaking
Jim Harra, HMRC’s chief executive, suggested Mr Zahawi had not made an "error"

Nadhim Zahawi did not make 'innocent error' with his tax, HMRC chief tells MPs

The asteroid will make a close pass near Earth

Asteroid to narrowly miss Earth in 'one of the closest passes ever' as it soars by even lower than satellite orbit

Palestinians clash with Israeli forces following an army raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday January 26 2023

Israeli troops ‘kill at least nine’ in West Bank raid

NHS logo and a physio with her patient

NHS physiotherapist strikes: What are the dates and what services will be affected?

It comes after the Duke of York's offices inside the palace were closed last year

Prince Andrew 'thrown out of Buckingham Palace flat' by King Charles as he's told to stay away

The Brit fell on Mount Aconcagua (stock photos)

British mountaineer, 32, has leg amputated after falling at 20,000ft on Argentina mountain

Matt Hancock was filmed being harassed on the Tube

Man, 61, charged after Matt Hancock 'assaulted and branded a murderer' on the Tube

A woman stands by the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

One dead in Kyiv after Russian ‘wave of missiles and self-exploding drones’

Latest News

See more Latest News

An H2A rocket lifts off from Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima, southern Japan

Japan launches intel satellite to keep eye on North Korea and disasters

Teachers are walking out next month

Teacher strike dates 2023: When are they striking and will schools close?

Train strikes and people stuck at stations

Train and rail strike dates 2023: When are the next planned walkouts?

Andrew Tate, right, handcuffed to his brother Tristan, was taken into the offices of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism on Thursday

Andrew Tate appears for second day of forensic device searches

Bryson has been moved out of a women's jail

Trans double rapist will be moved out of Scotland's all-women jail, Nicola Sturgeon says

Prime suspect Neil Maxwell in the new e-fit (left) and the original image (bottom right)

Police launch fresh appeal over Leah Croucher murder after prime suspect 'changed appearance to avoid being recognised'
Laughing gas could be outlawed to tackle antisocial behaviour

The end of legal laughing gas: New law will ban possession of 'hippy crack' and tackle antisocial behaviour
Mr Zelensky has urged further support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy taunts Putin as a 'nobody' as he's finally given Western tanks to fight back Russia and calls for fighter jets
The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder are displayed

Black box from Nepal plane crash to be sent to Singapore

Lindell Angell will spend nine-and-a-half years in prison

Thug jailed for stealing £145,000 watch after taking victim for drinks and knocking him unconscious outside Tube station

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘Even more stupidity?’: James O’Brien questions why govt is clamping down on laughing gas amid scandals

James O’Brien questions government priorities after calls to clamp down on laughing gas

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec
Tom Swarbrick delivers passionate mono about trans woman who raped two women being placed in female prison

'This rapist is neither legally or biologically female': Tom Swarbrick responds to trans woman placed in female prison
James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid
Caller whose daughter was threatened with rape told 'no crime' was commited

Caller's daughter was threatened with rape but police told her 'no crime' had been committed
Lynne Featherstone

Foreign aid is 'valuable' but David Lammy is right to not prioritise an increase now, ex-minster says
Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Henry Riley

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to dodge ULEZ charges

Shelagh Fogarty

'Our judicial system only protects the criminals', says caller whose son's murderer was released early
Tom Swarbrick

'Talk about the wrong way around': James O'Brien slams government for their backwards action on crime

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit