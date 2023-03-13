Barclays to shut 14 more branches across UK - see full list of closures

By Kieran Kelly

Barclays has announced plans to close 14 more bank branches across the country in another major blow to the UK high street.

Some 11 bank branches will be closed in England, two in Wales and one in Scotland. Most closures will take place in the summer.

The banking giant had previously announced 41 bank branch closures across the UK, also to take place this year, including five that have already closed.

The latest announcement means 55 Barclays stores will close this year.

Full list of new Barclays closures and dates

4 High Street, Manningtree, England, CO11 1AF - June 7, 2023

6/8 High Street, Ringwood, England, BH24 1BZ - June 8, 2023

58 High Street, Newmarket, England, CB8 8NH - June 9, 2023

10 Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale, Wales, NP23 6HQ - June 9, 2023

21 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, Scotland, G66 1HW - June 9, 2023

10 Yorick Road, West Mersea, Colchester, England, CO5 8HX - June 13, 2023

3 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, England, BR3 4ES - June 14, 2023

47 High Street, Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, CF47 8DL - June 14, 2023

1 Tudor Square, West Bridgford, England, NG2 6BT - June 15, 2023

29 High Street, Mildenhall, England, IP28 7EA - June 14, 2023

21 High Street, Lymington, England, SO41 9YJ - June 15, 2023

35 Notting Hill Gate, London, England, W11 3JR - June 16, 2023

1 Station Road, Knowle, England, B93 0HW - June 16, 2023

137 Brompton Road, London, England, SW3 1QF - July 7, 2023

The closures will come after 2022 saw 132 Barclays branches close its doors for good.

Meanwhile, Barclays plans to increase the number of pop-up banking sites by 70, with 200 already set up across the country.

The bank is also opening new 'banking pods', which are temporary sites that can be moved across the country based on demand.