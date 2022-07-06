Full list of Tory MPs who have quit Boris Johnson's govt in less than 24 hours

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson is clinging onto his premiership after a wave of resignations, including from the health secretary, the chancellor and a string of ministers.

Here is a full list of those who resigned:

Cabinet

Chancellor Rishi Sunak

Quit last night writing: “The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.“I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid

Left the government last night within minutes of the Chancellor, writing: “I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.”

Ministers

Will Quince, education minister

Resigned this morning after being sent out on TV to defend the PM days ago, saying Downing Street briefings "have now been found to be inaccurate".

Alex Chalk, solicitor general

The most high-profile of the resignations from outside of the Cabinet, Mr Chalk said that he could not "defend the indefensible".

Robin Walker, schools minister

Minister for Schools Robin Walker said: "Unfortunately, recent events have made it clear to me that our great party, for which I have campaigned all of my adult life, has become distracted from its core missions by a relentless focus on questions of leadership."

Stuart Andrew, housing minister

The MP for Pudsey said he has "no other choice than to resign".

"Loyalty and unity are traits that I have always endeavoured to provide for our great party. However, I fear I have let these override my judgement recently. There comes a time when you have to look at your own personal integrity and that time is now."

Jo Churchill, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs minister

The junior minister said "the country and party deserves better", and a "clear, self-less vision is needed".

Victoria Atkins, Home Office minister

The MP for Louth and Horncastle wrote: "The casual mistreatment of Minister Will Quince and the revelations contained in Lord McDonald's letter highlight just how far your government has fallen from these ideals. I can no longer pirouette around our fractured values. We can and must be better than this."

John Glen, City minister and economic secretary to the Treasury

The Tory MP for Salisbury said Boris Johnson's "poor judgement" made it "impossible for me to square continued service with my conscience" in his resignation letter.

Kemi Badenoch, minister for levelling up and equalities

Neil O'Brien, minister for levelling up, housing and communities

Lee Rowley, minister for industry

Alex Burghart, minister for skills

Julia Lopez, minister for media, data and digital infrastructure

Mims Davies, employment minister

Rachel Maclean, safeguarding minister

The Mid Sussex MP resigned saying the Conservative Party needed a "fresh start".

Parliamentary private secretaries

Jonathan Gullis, Northern Ireland Office

In a statement, Mr Gullis tendered his resignation "with a heavy heart", adding that his party has been "more focused on dealing with our reputational damage rather than delivering for the people of this country".

Saqib Bhatti, Department of Health and Social Care

Mr Bhatti quit his role with a statement that "recent events have undermined trust and standards in public life".

Nicola Richards, Department of Transport

Ms Richards said in a statement that she could not serve "under the current circumstances".

Virginia Crosbie, Welsh Office

Ms Crosbie said in a Facebook post that if Mr Johnson is left in office, he will "irrevocably" harm the Government and the Conservative Party.

Laura Trott, Department of Transport

She said in a Facebook post: "Trust in politics is - and must always be - of the upmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost.

Selaine Saxby, HM Treasury

In her resignation letter, she said: "Inaction is indeed action, and my silence is not compatible with my views or position."

Claire Coutinho, HM Treasury

David Johnston, Department of Education

Felicity Buchan, Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Craig Williams, HM Treasury

Mark Logan, Northern Ireland Office

Duncan Baker, Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

Others

• Bim Afolami, vice-chairman of the Conservative Party for youth

Speaking to Talk TV, Mr Afolami announced that he too would have to step down, adding: "I just don't think the Prime Minister any longer has, not just my support, but he doesn't have, I don't think, the support of the party, or indeed the country any more."

• Andrew Murrison, trade envoy to Morocco

In a letter calling for Mr Johnson to resign, Mr Murrison quit his job, saying that the PM's position had become "unrecoverable".

• Theodora Clarke, trade envoy to Kenya

The Stafford MP resigned from her position as trade envoy to Kenya with a statement which said she takes "allegations of sexual misconduct very seriously" and that the Prime Minister had shown a "severe lack of judgment and care" for his parliamentary party.

