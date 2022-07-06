Full list of Tory MPs who have quit Boris Johnson's govt in less than 24 hours

6 July 2022, 16:04 | Updated: 6 July 2022, 16:24

Here is a full list of Tory MPs who have resigned so far.
Here is a full list of Tory MPs who have resigned so far. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson is clinging onto his premiership after a wave of resignations, including from the health secretary, the chancellor and a string of ministers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Here is a full list of those who resigned:

Cabinet

  • Chancellor Rishi Sunak

Quit last night writing: “The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.“I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

  • Health Secretary Sajid Javid

Left the government last night within minutes of the Chancellor, writing: “I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.”

Ministers

  • Will Quince, education minister

Resigned this morning after being sent out on TV to defend the PM days ago, saying Downing Street briefings "have now been found to be inaccurate".

  • Alex Chalk, solicitor general

The most high-profile of the resignations from outside of the Cabinet, Mr Chalk said that he could not "defend the indefensible".

  • Robin Walker, schools minister

Minister for Schools Robin Walker said: "Unfortunately, recent events have made it clear to me that our great party, for which I have campaigned all of my adult life, has become distracted from its core missions by a relentless focus on questions of leadership."

  • Stuart Andrew, housing minister

The MP for Pudsey said he has "no other choice than to resign".

"Loyalty and unity are traits that I have always endeavoured to provide for our great party. However, I fear I have let these override my judgement recently. There comes a time when you have to look at your own personal integrity and that time is now."

  • Jo Churchill, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs minister

The junior minister said "the country and party deserves better", and a "clear, self-less vision is needed".

  • Victoria Atkins, Home Office minister

The MP for Louth and Horncastle wrote: "The casual mistreatment of Minister Will Quince and the revelations contained in Lord McDonald's letter highlight just how far your government has fallen from these ideals. I can no longer pirouette around our fractured values. We can and must be better than this."

  • John Glen, City minister and economic secretary to the Treasury

The Tory MP for Salisbury said Boris Johnson's "poor judgement" made it "impossible for me to square continued service with my conscience" in his resignation letter.

  • Kemi Badenoch, minister for levelling up and equalities
  • Neil O'Brien, minister for levelling up, housing and communities
  • Lee Rowley, minister for industry
  • Alex Burghart, minister for skills
  • Julia Lopez, minister for media, data and digital infrastructure
  • Mims Davies, employment minister
  • Rachel Maclean, safeguarding minister

The Mid Sussex MP resigned saying the Conservative Party needed a "fresh start".

Parliamentary private secretaries

  • Jonathan Gullis, Northern Ireland Office

In a statement, Mr Gullis tendered his resignation "with a heavy heart", adding that his party has been "more focused on dealing with our reputational damage rather than delivering for the people of this country".

  • Saqib Bhatti, Department of Health and Social Care

Mr Bhatti quit his role with a statement that "recent events have undermined trust and standards in public life".

  • Nicola Richards, Department of Transport

Ms Richards said in a statement that she could not serve "under the current circumstances".

  • Virginia Crosbie, Welsh Office

Ms Crosbie said in a Facebook post that if Mr Johnson is left in office, he will "irrevocably" harm the Government and the Conservative Party.

  • Laura Trott, Department of Transport

She said in a Facebook post: "Trust in politics is - and must always be - of the upmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost.

  • Selaine Saxby, HM Treasury

In her resignation letter, she said: "Inaction is indeed action, and my silence is not compatible with my views or position."

  • Claire Coutinho, HM Treasury
  • David Johnston, Department of Education
  • Felicity Buchan, Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
  • Craig Williams, HM Treasury
  • Mark Logan, Northern Ireland Office
  • Duncan Baker, Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

Others

• Bim Afolami, vice-chairman of the Conservative Party for youth

Speaking to Talk TV, Mr Afolami announced that he too would have to step down, adding: "I just don't think the Prime Minister any longer has, not just my support, but he doesn't have, I don't think, the support of the party, or indeed the country any more."

• Andrew Murrison, trade envoy to Morocco

In a letter calling for Mr Johnson to resign, Mr Murrison quit his job, saying that the PM's position had become "unrecoverable".

• Theodora Clarke, trade envoy to Kenya

The Stafford MP resigned from her position as trade envoy to Kenya with a statement which said she takes "allegations of sexual misconduct very seriously" and that the Prime Minister had shown a "severe lack of judgment and care" for his parliamentary party.

This story is being updated

Anne-Marie Trevelyan was seen arriving at Downing Street

Cabinet members descend on Downing Street to call on Boris to go

Maya Forstater has won three claims in a fresh employment tribunal

Maya Forstater wins discrimination claims over trans tweets

Boris has insisted "of course" he will still be PM tomorrow.

Boris insists he will ‘of course’ still be PM tomorrow amid wave of resignations

Cabinet minister Michael Gove reportedly told the Prime Minister he thinks his time is up

Now Gove 'tells Boris Johnson to quit' as five Tories sign resignation letters at once

More than 40 people have been arrested during a crack down on people smuggling across the Channel

Forty arrests as police crack down on 'gang that smuggled 10,000 people across Channel'

Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid set out in detail the reasons for his resignation

‘Enough is enough’: Sajid Javid slams Boris in heartfelt demand for PM to go

Conservative MP Chris Skidmore has submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Tory MP says PM should quit, saying Pincher scandal 'effective cover-up of sexual abuse'

17 MPS quit government as Boris faces a fight for his political survival

'The lightweight brigade': Sir Keir blasts Tories loyal to PM for 'lack of self respect'

Aiden was orphaned after his mum and dad were killed in the shooting. Shooter Robert Crimo opened fire on the Independence Day parade

Almost $2m raised for toddler orphaned after parents killed in July 4 massacre in US

Nadhim Zahawi said he trusted Boris Johnson because he had admitted he'd got something wrong

Sunak and Javid didn’t take 'cowards way out,' insists Chancellor as PM fights to survive

Tony Garnet with Sofiia Karkadym.

Dad who left partner for Ukrainian refugee becomes full-time carer after she goes partially blind
ameron Norrie soaked in the biggest moment of his career after reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals

Cameron Norrie makes Wimbledon history as he storms through to semi-finals

Nadhim Zahawi has replaced Rishi Sunak

Nadhim Zahawi replaces Sunak as Chancellor of the Exchequer

Steve Barclay

Steve Barclay appointed Health Secretary after Sajid Javid resigns

Chicago shooter 'dressed up as a woman' to evade cops after killing seven

Rishi Sunak has quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary as Boris Johnson's leadership faced a fresh crisis.

Read Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid's resignation letters in full

