Fundraiser For PC Andrew Harper Reaches £120, 000 In Just Two Days

Thousands of tributes have been left online and at the scene. Picture: PA

PC Andrew Harper was killed on duty after attending a reported burglary on Thursday night.

A JustGiving fundraiser for PC Andrew Harper has surpassed its £120, 000 target in just two days.

More than 6000 donations have been made.

The page had already received £100, 000 of donations in 24 hours.

The money has been raised for the family and widow of PC Andrew Harper.

He only got married four weeks ago, and was planning to go on honeymoon next month.

As well as the money for his family, a fundraising page set up by PC Harper has seen hundreds of donations raise thousands of pounds for Children with Cancer UK.

He made the page with a £500 target for the Dirty Weekend race in May next year.

Fellow officers from Thames Valley Police set up the fundraiser, and wrote on the page, "we are courageous, caring and compassionate. We confront danger on a daily basis. We know there is a risk when we put on the uniform but we do so as we are proud to protect the public."

"Sadly on very rare and horrendous occasions a colleague makes the ultimate sacrifice. We will ensure that heroism is never forgotten. All our thoughts remain with Andrew’s wife, family, friends and close colleagues."

"The family of PC Harper will decide how money raised through the page is used."

The officer died of multiple injuries after being dragged along by a vehicle whilst attending a reported burglary on Thursday night.

Ten males, aged between 13 and 30, were arrested following the incident and are still being questioned.

On Saturday, police were granted an extra 36 hours to question the suspects.