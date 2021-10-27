Funeral arrangements for Dennis Hutchings released

The former soldier will be buried on November 11th. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

The Ministry of Defence has said that serving soldiers will not carry the coffin of Dennis Hutchings, the veteran who died partway through his controversial trial over a fatal shooting during the Troubles.

Conservative MP Johnny Mercer tweeted on Wednesday saying the Hutchings family asked him to release the details of the funeral.

Mr Hutchings family urged as many supporters as possible to attend the funeral.

The Hutchings family have asked me to release the following: pic.twitter.com/CHXCYHMh5b — Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) October 27, 2021

Mr Hutchings passed away while he was in Belfast to face a charge of attempted murder over a fatal shooting incident almost 50 years ago.

He pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in Co Tyrone in 1974.

The 80-year-old former soldier, who had underlying health conditions, died on Monday after contracting Covid-19.

Philip Barden, Mr Hutchings's lawyer, told LBC last week he believe the veteran caught Covid because he was forced to travel to Northern Ireland to take part in the trial.

"Nobody cared about putting a man whose 80 years old, on trial in these circumstances," the lawyer said.

Mr Barden revealed that the veteran had a "letter" saying he would not be prosecuted."That letter counted for nothing in Northern Ireland."