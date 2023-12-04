'They're laughing in our faces': Fury as rail union bosses have Christmas lunch with Labour MPs ahead of week of strikes

4 December 2023, 09:21 | Updated: 4 December 2023, 09:28

Rail bosses gathered for a Christmas lunch ahead of this week's strikes
Rail bosses gathered for a Christmas lunch ahead of this week's strikes. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Rail union bosses have sparked fury after holding a Christmas lunch with Labour MPs ahead of a week of strike action.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Aslef chief Mick Whelan was among more than 100 members and Labour MPs who attended the Christmas bash at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel.

He gave a speech at the event, which was attended by Labour MPs Kate Osborne, Ian Lavery, Grahame Morris and Ian Mearns.

Ms Osborne praised the "wonderful" event where she celebrated with her "comrades".

"Thanks to Doncaster, Mick Whelan and Nigel Roebuck for the invite to speak last night," she said.

"Great to be with @ASLEF comrades in a wonderful Christmas venue and solidarity to all those taking strike action today.

"Lovely to have the 3 wise men Grahame Morris, Ian Lavery and Ian Mearns at the table - even if Lavery cheated with the Christmas cracker!"

Labour receives funding from Aslef as an affiliate.

Read more: Boris Johnson 'asked spies to look into raiding Dutch Covid vaccine plant after EU blocked export'

Read more: Sunak and Starmer both refuse to commit to triple-lock continuing after next election

It comes as commuters have shared their outrage over strike action set to take place this week.

Train drivers across England started a week-long ban on overtime on Friday, also disrupting services.

Passengers on Monday were complaining of both reduced and cancelled services with crowded carriages.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: "While Aslef bosses have lavish parties with Labour MPs, they remain intent on causing more disruption with strikes targeting working people who could only dream of a train driver’s salary north of £60,000."

Tory MP Greg Smith claimed bosses were "laughing in our faces at swanky dinners".

A source told the Sun: "It was their Christmas party. They were having a very good time."

But Aslef said it could not be considered a party as "there was no music, no disco, no karaoke, and no dancing".

"It was an annual lunch to commemorate those people we have lost in the last 12 months and to look ahead to what we hope to achieve in the next year," the union said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A US military CV-22 Osprey takes off from a base in western Japan

Divers find wreckage and remains from Osprey aircraft that crashed off Japan

Kim Jong Un at the National Mothers' Meeting in Pyongyang

Women’s duty to have more children, says North Korean leader

Sir Keir Starmer was accused of trying to "ride on the coattails" of Margaret Thatcher's success by praising the former prime minister while appealing to Tory voters.

Labour's election chief tells LBC Starmer wants to be ‘conviction politician’ like Thatcher 'not endorse her policy'

Florence Pugh, wearing white, was hit in the face by an object thrown from the crowd

Florence Pugh shocked after being hit in the face by an object thrown from crowd at Dune: Part Two event in Brazil

Agnes Chow

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow jumps bail

Damage caused by the Israeli bombardment in Rafah

Israel orders mass evacuations as it widens offensive across Gaza Strip

The annual Lincoln Christmas Market held every first weekend in December.

'It's economic vandalism': Locals slam 'bizarre' decision to scrap England's oldest Christmas market as it's too popular

Police want to trace these two men

Shocking moment robbers rip £30,000 Rolex from man's wrist in London street

Mr Scobie's book has caused a storm

Omid Scobie's agent 'sent Dutch translators manuscript containing royals' names' in Archie race row

Indonesia Volcano Eruption

Eleven bodies recovered after volcanic eruption in Indonesia

Boris Johnson asked the security services to consider military options for getting vaccines out of the EU

Boris Johnson 'asked spies to look into raiding Dutch Covid vaccine plant after EU blocked export'

Venezuela Guyana Dispute

Venezuelans approve referendum to claim sovereignty over area of Guyana

Yemen

Three commercial ships and US warship involved in Houthi attack in Red Sea

RIshi Sunak refused to commit to letting the licence fee rise with inflation - as he urged more cuts following a two-year free to the cost of watching TV in the UK.

Sunak says licence fee may not rise with inflation as he urges more cuts must be made

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer have both failed to commit to the pensions triple lock as opposition to the long-held policy grows.

Sunak and Starmer both refuse to commit to triple-lock continuing after next election

Former Government food and drink tsar Henry Dimbleby warns that £98bn in public money is being lost because of overweight Brits.

Obesity epidemic costs Britain nearly £100bn and will scupper back-to-work push for Sunak

Latest News

See more Latest News

Drivers have been warned of "ice rink Monday"

'Ice rink Monday' warning: Drivers face 'very treacherous' conditions as yellow weather alerts issued
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip

Israel says its military ground operations now cover every part of Gaza

The war is continuing as talks to restart the truce have broken down

Israel expands war into south Gaza after talks to resume ceasefire broke down

A house damaged by the earthquake

Strong earthquake that sparked tsunami warning leaves one dead in Philippines

An American warship has been attacked in the Red Sea as attacks escalate on Middle East fleet amongst the Israel-Hamas war.

US warship attacked 'by Yemen rebels' in latest maritime melee over support for Israel

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis told Kindertransport refugees that they are an 'inspiration' as antisemitism rises across Europe as they gathered to celebrate the operation's 85th anniversary.

Multi-faith leaders mark 85th anniversary of Kindertransport Jewish rescue amid rising antisemitism at home and abroad
Yemen

Pentagon says US warship among ships attacked in Red Sea

Film Review – Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Beyonce’s Renaissance tops the box office with multi-million-dollar debut

The new Health Secretary has said that health worker strikes are preventing the Tories from getting NHS waiting lists down.

Health Sec says NHS strikes must end to slash waiting lists and meet key Sunak pledge

Rescue workers inspect the damage in Simangulampe village

One dead, 11 missing after landslide and floods hit Indonesia’s Sumatra island

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Charles are set to meet next week over the royal racism row

Plan to strip Harry and Meghan of titles, as William 'demands action' over racism row, with royals mulling legal action
Harry and Meghan have not been invited to a close friend's wedding as high society picks sides in the royal race row.

Harry and Meghan not invited to Archie's godfather's wedding but Will and Kate going amid racism row
Harry and Meghan were urged to back Charles

Harry and Meghan urged to support Charles and royals amid Archie racism row, as Boris Johnson weighs in

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit