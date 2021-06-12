G7: David Attenborough says leaders to make 'most important decisions in human history'

Sir David will speak to G7 leaders on Sunday. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

The most important decisions in human history will be made by G7 leaders this decade, Sir David Attenborough has said.

It comes with Boris Johnson pledging a £500 million "blue planet fund" to safeguard the world's oceans and marine life and trumpeting of a "green industrial revolution".

A "build back better for the world" plan will also see G7 countries offer high-quality financing for infrastructure, such as railways in Africa and wind farms in Asia to counter Chinese influence.

Sir David is due to address the summit in Cornwall on Sunday, as they plan a series of climate pledges.

"The natural world today is greatly diminished. That is undeniable," the environmentalist and broadcaster said ahead of his speech to the leaders.

"Our climate is warming fast. That is beyond doubt. Our societies and nations are unequal and that is sadly plain to see.

"But the question science forces us to address specifically in 2021 is whether as a result of these intertwined facts we are on the verge of destabilising the entire planet?

"If that is so, then the decisions we make this decade - in particular the decisions made by the most economically advanced nations - are the most important in human history."

The G7 nations want to allow developing countries to access better and faster finance for projects while accelerating the adoption of renewable energy.

It is also designed to push back on China’s "belt and road" scheme, which has promoted Beijing's influence globally.

Boris Johnson said: "Protecting our planet is the most important thing we as leaders can do for our people.

"There is a direct relationship between reducing emissions, restoring nature, creating jobs and ensuring long-term economic growth.

"As democratic nations we have a responsibility to help developing countries reap the benefits of clean growth through a fair and transparent system.

"The G7 has an unprecedented opportunity to drive a global Green Industrial Revolution, with the potential to transform the way we live."

The G7 countries are expected to commit to halving emissions by 2030, relative to 2010, with the UK promising to cut them to at least 58%.

Plans to cut the use of harmful energy sources and to stop biodiversity loss by the end of the decade are also to be set out.

The UK's blue planet fund will help countries like Ghana and Indonesia to stop unsustainable fishing and restore coastal ecosystems.

It will last for at least five years.