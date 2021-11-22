'Let’s enjoy the ride': Gareth Southgate signs extended England contract through to 2024

22 November 2021, 12:40 | Updated: 22 November 2021, 12:47

The England manager extended his contract by two more years.
By Emma Soteriou

England manager Gareth Southgate has signed an extended contract to stay with the team through to 2024.

It means the former player will be able to carry his team forward into another Euros tournament, after having taken England to the final earlier in the year.

His contract was initially due to come to an end after the World Cup next year, having been in charge of the national team for almost five years.

During that time, Mr Southgate has led the Three Lions to a first World Cup semi-final since 1990 and a third-placed finish in the Nations League as well.

His assistant, Steve Holland, also signed a two-year extension through to December 2024.

"I am delighted that Steve and I have been able to extend our stay in our respective roles," said Mr Southgate.

"It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mark (Bullingham, Football Association chief executive), John (McDermott, technical director) and the board for their support - and of course the players and support team for their hard work.

"We have a great opportunity in front of us and I know they and the fans are all excited about what this squad could achieve in future."

Mr Bullingham admitted over the summer that it was the FA's intention to offer Mr Southgate a new deal.

However, the manager refused to discuss the matter until qualification for the World Cup was secured.

It was achieved earlier in November with a 10-0 win in San Marino, with Mr Southgate crediting the team's "very strong bond".

The Queen was seen attending the christening.

Queen attends royal double christening for great-grandsons

France has pledged to "fight every day" to succeed in the ongoing row with the UK.

France vows to 'fight every day' as post-Brexit fishing row continues
Two teens were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two teens arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in car collision
Peng Shuai has said she is :safe and well".

Olympic Committee holds video call with 'missing' Peng Shuai amid safety concerns
Ambulances queue outside a hospital in Cornwall waiting for beds to become free

Paramedic sees just one patient in 14-hour shift due to lack of hospital beds
Angela Rayner tweeted that there must be an investigation into the £6 million loans.

Tory sleaze allegations: Labour calls for investigation into Rees-Mogg's £6 million loan
David Perry and his wife Rachel thanked the public for their well wishes.

'It's a miracle I'm alive': Liverpool taxi driver speaks out

Protesters gathered outside the Austrian embassy in London yesterday, protesting the country's vaccine mandate.

Protests against covid restrictions turn violent across Europe
Boris Johnson and Jennifer Arcuri allegedly had an affair between 2012 and 2016.

Jennifer Arcuri offers to share diary extracts of alleged Johnson affair with watchdog
Photos of Peng Shuai (third from right) have also been released

UK calls for 'verifiable evidence' Peng Shuai is safe after videos released by state media

