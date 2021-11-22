'Let’s enjoy the ride': Gareth Southgate signs extended England contract through to 2024

The England manager extended his contract by two more years. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

England manager Gareth Southgate has signed an extended contract to stay with the team through to 2024.

It means the former player will be able to carry his team forward into another Euros tournament, after having taken England to the final earlier in the year.

His contract was initially due to come to an end after the World Cup next year, having been in charge of the national team for almost five years.

During that time, Mr Southgate has led the Three Lions to a first World Cup semi-final since 1990 and a third-placed finish in the Nations League as well.

His assistant, Steve Holland, also signed a two-year extension through to December 2024.

"I am delighted that Steve and I have been able to extend our stay in our respective roles," said Mr Southgate.

"It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mark (Bullingham, Football Association chief executive), John (McDermott, technical director) and the board for their support - and of course the players and support team for their hard work.

"We have a great opportunity in front of us and I know they and the fans are all excited about what this squad could achieve in future."

Mr Bullingham admitted over the summer that it was the FA's intention to offer Mr Southgate a new deal.

However, the manager refused to discuss the matter until qualification for the World Cup was secured.

It was achieved earlier in November with a 10-0 win in San Marino, with Mr Southgate crediting the team's "very strong bond".