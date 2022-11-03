Gareth Southgate slammed for claiming Qatar workers "united" in wanting World Cup

3 November 2022, 08:57

Gareth Southgate slammed for controversial comments about migrant workers in Qatar
Gareth Southgate slammed for controversial comments about migrant workers in Qatar. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

England manager Gareth Southgate has been attacked for claiming that workers in Qatar are "united" in their desire for the World Cup to go ahead.

Qatar, which will host the tournament from November 20, has been slammed for its human rights record, its anti-LGBTQ+ laws and the conditions that the thousands of migrant workers faced building the stadiums.

In an interview with CNN, Southgate said: "I've been out to Qatar several times and I've met with lots of the workers out there and they are united in certainly one thing - that's that they want the tournament to happen, and they want that because they love football.

"They want the football to come to Qatar."

World Cup will start in Qatar later this month
World Cup will start in Qatar later this month. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

Read More: Prince William 'won't travel to Qatar to watch England in the World Cup' amid concerns over human rights in the country

A report published last year said 6,500 migrant workers had died in Qatar since it was awarded the World Cup 12 years ago. The authorities in Qatar 'categorically' deny this.

Last month a study Amnesty International claimed thousands of workers are still being denied wages or having them delayed, being denied rest days and are being exposed to unsafe working conditions.

Ella Knight of Amnesty told the Guardian: "Many workers in Qatar will of course be football fans

"But what migrant workers have really stressed to us is the need to have their rights fully protected, to be paid properly, able to change jobs freely and to enjoy safe, dignified working conditions."

Minky Worden of Human Rights Watch said: "There are many migrant workers who are proud of the work they have done to build the World Cup in Qatar.

"But there are also many who have suffered preventable deaths and harms and until the deaths, loans, injuries and wage theft are compensated, it is not correct to say all migrant workers are 'united'."

The Qatari Supreme Committee, which is organising the tournament, said last month: "The advancements in workers' welfare is a legacy we are very proud of and are seeing in action.

"We have always believed that the World Cup will be a catalyst to accelerate positive initiatives, leaving a legacy of meaningful and sustainable progress for the county and region.

"The World Cup kicks-off with Qatar vs Ecuador on November 20, with England opening their campaign against Iran the following day."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

James Corden is in more hot water over using other comics' jokes

James Corden under fire in second 'joke theft' spat after critics say he repeated Noel Fielding gag on Late Late Show

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates later

Bank of England due to announce biggest interest rate rise since the 1980s

Heavy rain sparked chaos on the roads this morning in and around London

‘Biblical’ rain pours down over London with flash floods and part of M25 blocked as Storm Claudio batters Britain

Matt Hancock is reportedly getting paid £400k to appear on I'm a Celeb

Matt Hancock ‘getting paid £400,000 for doing I’m A Celeb’

Bancroft Park, where the attack took place

Boy, 12, left with 'significant burns' by thugs who set fire to him - after asking if he 'wanted to see a magic trick'

Bounty bars will be removed from some Celebrations boxes in a pre-Christmas trial

End of the Bounty bar? Chocolates removed from Celebrations tubs in pre-Christmas trial

The government is facing a judicial review over its treatment of migrants, the immigration minister has said

Government facing legal challenge over migrant overcrowding in Manston

A video appears to show a KFC worker scraping the bottom of their shoe with a cooking utensil

TikTok video appears to show a KFC worker cleaning their shoe with a cooking utensil

Eloise Jackson died after the "tragic collision"

Mother 'screamed in horror' as daughter, 7, killed in collision with lorry outside home

The migrants waiting at Victoria

Cold, hungry migrants stranded in London after 'error' - with one teenager left to sleep on the streets

Russia has warned of impending nuclear war

Five nuclear powers 'on brink of war', Russia claims - which will have 'catastrophic consequences'

Hiring female police officers doesn't help because women can be misogynistic too, says women's rights activist

Hiring female police officers doesn't help because they can be misogynistic too, says women's rights activist

The girl's letter pleaded for help from the outside world

'We really need your help': Migrant children throw letter over wall begging for help to escape 'prison'

police are hunting for Ron Domi

Police urgently hunting for a man after a woman was raped in the woods during broad daylight

The Tories need to get a grip on immigration, an MP has wanred

Not tackling immigration 'could lead to resurgence of UKIP', warns Tory MP and former UKIP deputy leader

The trial is taking place at Derby Crown Court

Cannabis-taking mum and dad burnt and beat baby son in 'brutal' Christmas Day murder, court told

Latest News

See more Latest News

UK Cost Of Living Crisis

Supermarkets using security barriers to protect staff from desperate shoppers snatching yellow-label items
Former Pc Joel Borders (L) and Pc Jonathon Cobban, (r) have each been sentenced to three months. They were in a WhatsApp group with killer Wayne Couzens (centre)

Two police officers jailed for sending sexist and racist messages in sick WhatsApp group with killer cop Wayne Couzens
Ronnie Radford has died at the age of 79

Legendary FA Cup goalscorer Ronnie Radford dies aged 79

Albania's PM hit out at Suella Braverman

'Show us some respect:' Albania's PM blasts Braverman for 'blaming' his countrymen for Britain's migrant crisis
Police rushed to the depot on Rother Way, Hellaby where they found the victim fatally stabbed

Man, 60, stabbed to death at FedEx parcel warehouse in Rotherham

Mount Toubkal in 2018 at the scene of another horrific crime

British woman plunges 13,600ft to death after scaling Moroccan mountain 'without a guide'

Kim Jong Un has backed Putin in Ukraine

Kim backs Vlad: North Korea secretly sends Putin artillery shells as Russia batters Ukraine with strikes
Rain and wind will continue to batter the UK

UK to be battered by more wind and rain overnight as Met Office warns of floods and travel disruption
Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, has warned of the challenges the health service is facing

NHS struggling to cope more now than during Covid-19, boss warns as heath service seeks £7bn extra funds
Sam Thomas (left) and Dai Walters were involved in a helicopter crash on Tuesday

Top racehorse trainer and owner injured among four people injured in horror helicopter crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Corruption in police force

‘Culture of denial and defensiveness’ has led to corruption within the police force says former Chief Constable
Shelagh Fogarty

'I almost lost my life': YouTuber robbed at knifepoint has now 'lost faith in the police force'
Taxi driver’s tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of asylum seekers

Taxi driver shares tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of potential asylum seekers

broken asylum system

'It isn’t fit for purpose’: Shelagh Fogarty comments on the ‘broken’ asylum system

James O’Brien takes aim at right-wing focus on ‘woke policing’ instead of ‘cancer’ in the forces

James O’Brien takes aim at right-wing focus on ‘woke policing’ instead of ‘cancer’ in the forces
Police inspectors

‘I ended up feeling like a pariah’, says retired police inspector who challenged officer’s ‘toxic’ behaviour
Nick Ferrari NHS

'We can't keep throwing money at the problem': Nick Ferrari calls for NHS reform

Cross-party alliance to ensure Matt Hancock undergoes worst I'm A Celeb jungle experience

Cross-party alliance to ensure Matt Hancock undergoes worst I'm A Celeb jungle experience

‘He thinks he’s a bit of a dude!’: James O’Brien tries to figure out why Matt Hancock is joining I’m a Celebrity

‘He thinks he’s a bit of a dude!’: James O’Brien tries to figure out why Matt Hancock is joining I’m a Celebrity
Suella

'I'm about to cry, I feel so scared': black British woman feels the Home Sec is 'othering' ethnic minorities

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit