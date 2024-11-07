Tape That: How tall really is Gary Barlow's son after family picture sweeps social media

Take That star Gary Barlow has gone viral after an innocent family photo has taken the internet by storm.

Memes have since flooded social media after the family pic showcased the staggering height difference between him and his 24-year-old son Daniel.

The image shared on Instagram went viral in a playful tweet which has been viewed well over six million times.

In it, the father-and-son duo had their arms around each other as Daniel towered over Gary.

However, many have now been surprised to discover Daniel's actual height - which is reported to be 6'2.

Gary Barlow is reportedly only 5'9. Picture: Instagram

The contrast appears to have been made greater as Gary is only approximately 5'9 (175 cm).

Many fans were shocked by the stunning height difference, as Barlow’s stage presence and personality often make him seem taller.

Gary was celebrating his son completing the Ironman competition, which saw him tackle a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride, and 26.2 mile run.

He wrote: "We just couldn't be prouder of our boy - unbelievable amounts of training and determination - when you put in the work you get the results. Congratulations #ironman"

The singer, 53, also shares Emily, 22 and Daisy, 15, with his wife of 25 years Dawn Andrews.

Despite his father's successful career in music and showbiz, Daniel - like sister Emily - has chosen not to follow in his father's footsteps.

He has gone into a career in "medicine and physiology", Gary previously told reporters.

He said in a previous interview: "The two oldest ones [Daniel and Emily] have kind of gone into medicine and physiology – studying strength and conditioning – and my youngest one, Daisy, I’m not too sure what she’s heading for but again, she’s very studious… unlike me and my wife."