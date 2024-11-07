Exact date sunny skies set to return as Britain is gripped by 'anticyclonic gloom'

Exact date clear skies return as Britain is gripped by 'anticyclonic gloom'. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Low lying fog has swept areas of the UK in recent days, with skylines shrouded in heavy cloud in the latest wave of dreary weather.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

However, according to the Met Office, clear skies are on the horizon, with the exact date sunshine will replace the heavy cloud is pinpointed by weather experts.

The dull and cloudy phenomenon, known as 'anticyclonic gloom', occurs when high pressure - otherwise known as an anticyclone - traps areas of damp weather close to the ground.

The high pressure blocks rain from rolling in, creating stagnant conditions - primarily warm, hazy sun in summer and low-lying fog and gloom during spring and autumn.

It can often result in extended dry periods of weather as the UK has experienced in recent days.

It's been a rather grey and dull few days, and for many of us this morning was no exception☁️ High pressure sitting... Posted by Met Office on Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Sadly the forecast doesn't predict clear skies from emerging any time soon, with the coming days serving up cloudy conditions across all areas of the UK - despite temperatures lurking at around 12 degree.

However, things are set to shift into next week, as an area of low pressure from the Atlantic brings with it a wave of wet weather that looks set to clear the gloom.

"Breezier conditions seem likely to develop from later next week," said the Met Office, with "temperatures will be near or a little above average at first, but will tend to drop a little below average later.

Forecaster Aidan McGivern predicts the pressure will start "clearing the skies on Monday", serving up a "better chance of sunny skies for most".

Read more: Snow 'on the way' to UK as early as next week, as forecasters give verdict on where it could fall

Read more: Barcelona issued with 'extreme danger' flood warning - as fresh rain leaves airport submerged and flights cancelled

In a post on social media platform X, the Met Office explained what the term meant.

The forecaster said: “This can occur when high pressure traps a layer of moisture near to the earth’s surface, bringing a prolonged period of dull and cloudy weather, with mist and fog also possible.'

steam rising from buildings as sun burns off fog on foggy day in the uk. Picture: Alamy

It comes as the last recorded moderate rainfall in the UK took place on October 28.

The jet stream is generally responsible for bringing in a new wave of low-pressure in from the Atlantic, dispelling the fog and gloom.

However, given the slow moving nature of this stream, the UK has been left with lingering dreary weather.

It comes as Barcelona was issued with a red weather warning, becoming the latest victim of a wet weather front that saw parts of Spain flooded by a year's worth of rain in under a day.

The catastrophic flash floods swept through eastern areas of the country have so far killed at least 200 - as the death toll continues to rise.