Barcelona issued with 'extreme danger' flood warning - as fresh rain leaves airport submerged and flights cancelled

By Danielle de Wolfe

A red weather alert has been issued for the Spanish city of Barcelona after torrential rain hit the city - just days after catastrophic flash floods swept through the eastern areas of the country.

Videos have emerged showing widespread flooding submerging the El Prat airport, as well as causing widespread disruption to flights departing from Barcelona International Airport.

Passengers were pictured wading through floodwaters in a bid to access the terminal building at El Prat on Monday.

The deluge coincides with mobile phone alerts ringing out from devices across Barcelona, with the siren signal alerting locals to "extreme and continued rainfall".

The rain, scheduled to hit the southern outskirts of the city, has already left main roads and motorways submerged, with cars pictured floating away.

It comes just days after floods swept through the city of Valencia and neighbouring regions, killing at least 200 - as the death toll continues to rise.

The new alert for residents and visitors urged those in the area to avoid any normally dry gorges or canals.

Close to all departing flight from Barcelona International Airport are currently either delayed or cancelled, with widespread cancellations expected over the coming hours.

Videos emerged showing stairwells transformed into rivers as high volumes of water pour through low-lying buildings.

Hundreds remain missing following after a year's worth of rain fell in a single day in the eastern Spanish region.

Tributes have been paid to a British couple on Monday after the pair lost their lives in Valencia's devastating floods on Tuesday.

Don Turner, 78 and his wife Terry, 74 went missing after ‘popping out’ to get some gas, according to friends.

The couple's daughter, Ruth O'Loughlin, from Burntwood, Staffordshire, confirmed her parents' bodies were found in their car on Saturday.

It comes as the King and Queen of Spain visited the Valencia area over the weekend, however, the pair were met by angry crowds following the deadly flooding, with locals seen to pelt the royals with mud.

A crowd of angry survivors threw mud and shouted insults at Spain's King Felipe VI as he made his first visit to one of the hardest-hit towns on Sunday.

Government officials accompanied the monarch, who tried to talk to some locals while others shouted at him in Paiporta, a town on the outskirts of Valencia that has been devastated.

Spain's Transport Minister, Oscar Puente, said airport operator Aena had so far diverted 15 flights that were scheduled to land in El Prat airport this morning.

Posting to X, he also informed the public that Catalonia's suburban trains were cancelled.