Gary Neville's restaurant forced into liquidation with £1m debts

7 November 2024, 17:06

Gary Neville has been forced to close his Michelin star restaurant
Gary Neville has been forced to close his Michelin star restaurant. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Gary Neville has been forced to shut down his Leeds restaurant after it went into liquidation with debts of £1million.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Manchester United and England star set up The Man Behind the Curtain in 2014 alongside chef Micheal O’Hare, owning 50% of the eatery through Relentless Leisure.

The footy pundit’s company owed a whopping £366,848 – according to a Statement of Affairs filed at Companies House.

Banks are reportedly owed £14,000, while the restaurant is said to owe HMRC two sums of £119,090 and £400,194, the Sun reports.

The accounts for 2023 are also overdue, according to reports.

Earlier this year, Neville hailed his decision to enter into the restaurant business.

Neville is a director at over 50 companies.
Neville is a director at over 50 companies. Picture: Getty

Taking to Linkedin, the retired footballer said: “A few years ago I signed one of the most instinctive and incredible deals that I've ever done when I went into partnership with Michael O'Hare on “The Man Behind The Curtain” restaurant in Leeds.

"At the end of a meal I had at the restaurant, Michael presented me with the bill, but it wasn’t a normal bill, it was a bill that had a figure on it accompanied with a note that said this will give you 50% of the restaurant.

"From that moment on I was the co-owner of a Michelin star restaurant in Leeds!

"Fast forward to today and it's taken a brave and courageous decision for Michael to give up his Michelin star and open a new restaurant, Psycho Sandbar, that I went to earlier on in the week.

"It's a sensational restaurant with an unbelievable experience and a brilliant job from Michael and his team. If you ever get the chance to visit, I highly recommend it.”

Gary Neville has built a £100million business empire since quitting football and is listed as a director at 56 separate companies on Companies House.

His investments range from hotels and restaurants to media and education.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The HS2 chairman has defended the £100m cost of a bat shed

HS2 facing backlash after cost of 'bat shed' exceeds £100m

Exclusive
Andrew Bailey has warned against the fragmentation of the global economy

'Tariffs can fracture the global economy': Bank of England governor warns against trade barriers after Trump win

Two women were arrested after locking themselves to the Scottish Parliament in a climate protest

Climate activists arrested after locking on to Scottish Parliament

President Joe Biden addressed the nation for the first time since the election

Biden pledges 'peaceful transition of power' as he promises to work with Trump in last days of administration

Dylan Willis who has been freed by the Court of Appeal

Teenager jailed after unrest to be released as court of appeal alters sentence

The 'disgusting' balls shut down beaches in Sydney

Revealed: Mysterious origin of 'disgusting' black balls that washed up on Sydney beaches

Kanya Ntuli absconded from Goodmayes Hospital in Ilford on Friday

Urgent appeal to find man who absconded from mental health facility in East London

Kamala Harris was accused of faking a phone call with a supporter.

The truth behind Kamala Harris' election day phone call with supporter after allegations went viral on social media

In the family picture, the father-and-son duo had their arms around each other.

Tape That: How tall really is Gary Barlow's son after family picture sweeps social media

Patrick Harvie has berated John Swinney for congratulating Donald Trump

John Swinney savaged for congratulating Donald Trump

The Prince of Wales during a visit to meet with volunteers of the National Seas Rescue Institute (NSRI) at Simon's Town Harbour, Cape Town.

Prince William admits he misses search and rescue work as huge crowds gather to meet royal in South Africa

The YouTuber died after crashing his BMW in New York

YouTuber 1Stockf30 dies aged 25 after crashing BMW in New York street race

Sara Sharif was found dead

Father of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif calls stepmum 'evil and psycho' - as he casts blame on 'crazy' wife

The "tragic" incident happened in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh

Elderly man decapitated after being 'struck by bus' in Edinburgh city centre named

Exclusive
Dame Karen Pierce won't have her term in the United States extended, LBC understands.

Britain's ambassador to the US won't have her term extended in wake of historic Donald Trump election victory

Twenty man have been jailed for a combined 219 years.

Grooming gang of 20 men jailed for 219 years after sex attacks on girls as young as 12 in West Yorkshire

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police officer Nick Bailey suffered novichok poisoning when he searched the home of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal

A ‘tsunami of pure heat and fire’: Police officer describes terrible pain of being poisoned by Novichok nerve agent
Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch 's highly-anticipated new thriller series The Day Of The Jackal premiered on Sky on Thursday

Day of the Jackal: Real story behind new TV big money remake

Exact date clear skies return as Britain is gripped by 'anticyclonic gloom'

Exact date sunny skies set to return as Britain is gripped by 'anticyclonic gloom'

Mike Amesbury

MP Mike Amesbury charged with assault after 3am clash in street

The Bank of England has cut interest rates

Interest rate cut to 4.75% - marking just the second reduction in almost four years

Victoria Taylor's cause of death has been revealed

Missing mother Victoria Taylor's cause of death revealed as inquest opens into her death

Australia is introducing a minimum age for children using social media.

Australia proposes 'world-leading' ban on social media for children under 16

Fresh police appeal 30 years on from murder of schoolgirl who went to buy cornflakes but never returned home

Renewed hunt for murder suspect 30 years after schoolgirl went to buy cornflakes but failed to return home
Educating Manchester star headteacher once called a 'breath of fresh air' struck off following Ofsted investigation

Educating Manchester star headteacher once called a 'breath of fresh air' struck off following Ofsted investigation
Saleh Aslam died in a tragic accident at home while playing as Spider-Man

Boy, 5, dies in tragic accident while playing ‘Spider-Man’ game at home

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla will return to her royal duties next week.

Palace gives update on Camilla's return to work after Queen falls ill

William has praised Kate in a new health update.

Prince William praises 'amazing' Kate as he gives health update following her cancer treatment
Queen Camilla is unwell with a chest infection and has withdrawn from her engagements this week

The Queen withdraws from engagements this week after being taken ill, Buckingham Palace announces

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News