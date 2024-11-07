Gary Neville's restaurant forced into liquidation with £1m debts

Gary Neville has been forced to close his Michelin star restaurant. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Gary Neville has been forced to shut down his Leeds restaurant after it went into liquidation with debts of £1million.

The Manchester United and England star set up The Man Behind the Curtain in 2014 alongside chef Micheal O’Hare, owning 50% of the eatery through Relentless Leisure.

The footy pundit’s company owed a whopping £366,848 – according to a Statement of Affairs filed at Companies House.

Banks are reportedly owed £14,000, while the restaurant is said to owe HMRC two sums of £119,090 and £400,194, the Sun reports.

The accounts for 2023 are also overdue, according to reports.

Earlier this year, Neville hailed his decision to enter into the restaurant business.

Neville is a director at over 50 companies. Picture: Getty

Taking to Linkedin, the retired footballer said: “A few years ago I signed one of the most instinctive and incredible deals that I've ever done when I went into partnership with Michael O'Hare on “The Man Behind The Curtain” restaurant in Leeds.

"At the end of a meal I had at the restaurant, Michael presented me with the bill, but it wasn’t a normal bill, it was a bill that had a figure on it accompanied with a note that said this will give you 50% of the restaurant.

"From that moment on I was the co-owner of a Michelin star restaurant in Leeds!

"Fast forward to today and it's taken a brave and courageous decision for Michael to give up his Michelin star and open a new restaurant, Psycho Sandbar, that I went to earlier on in the week.

"It's a sensational restaurant with an unbelievable experience and a brilliant job from Michael and his team. If you ever get the chance to visit, I highly recommend it.”

Gary Neville has built a £100million business empire since quitting football and is listed as a director at 56 separate companies on Companies House.

His investments range from hotels and restaurants to media and education.