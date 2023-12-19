Gas pollution 'likely' in Icelandic capital after huge volcanic eruption, national forecaster warns

19 December 2023, 18:47 | Updated: 19 December 2023, 18:50

Volcano erupts in Iceland weeks after thousands evacuated from town

Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Gas pollution is "likely" to occur in the Icelandic capital after it was hit by a huge volcanic eruption last night.

A warning was put out by the Icelandic Meteorological Office this afternoon, as the volcanic eruption's intensity decreases.

The volcano eventually erupted late on Monday evening after weeks of intense earthquake activity.

Thousands of residents were evacuated from their homes due to the looming threat, including the fishing town Grindavik, but adrenaline junkies defied warnings from Icelandic authorities this morning.

Volcano Erupts Near Grindavik
Volcano Erupts Near Grindavik. Picture: Getty

They had been warned to stay away from a volcano after it dramatically erupted overnight.

Stark pictures show crowds of people taking photos as an orange glow lights up the night sky and molten rock spews from the ground.

One image showed a queue of traffic heading towards the area despite police telling people to do the exact opposite.

The eruption took place on Hagafell, in Iceland's southwestern Reykjanes peninsula, on Monday night.

Read more: Volcano erupts in Iceland after weeks of intense earthquake activity as thousands evacuated

Grindavik

Almost 4,000 people in nearby Grindavik, a fishing town, had been evacuated in anticipation of the activity, while a popular spa called Blue Lagoon was shut down.

A raft of earthquakes preceded the eruption, including the more than 230 recorded close to Grindavik overnight on Sunday.

But despite the danger, crowds of people descended on the peninsula to take in the sight - prompting officials to intervene as the civil defence was placed on high alert.

Spectators watched the eruption despite warnings to leave the area
Spectators watched the eruption despite warnings to leave the area. Picture: Getty
The eruption happened in southwestern Iceland
The eruption happened in southwestern Iceland. Picture: Google Maps

"Think about someone other than yourself and follow the guidelines of the public safety. Please," said an environment ministry spokesperson.

Iceland's police said: "An eruption has begun. We ask people not to be in front of the responders and not to go in the direction of the eruption.

"It is important that roads and other things are as accessible as possible."

Iceland's president, Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson, said: "It is not clear what damage it can cause, but now we rely on our scientists as well as all those who need to do monitoring and other operations.

Crowds gathered to watch the huge eruption
Crowds gathered to watch the huge eruption. Picture: Getty

"Above all else, we protect human life but we do all the defence of structures to the best of our ability. I send warm greetings to the people of Grindavik and those who now work on the scene."

A flash of light was recorded on webcam footage at about 10.17pm local time.

Magma was later seen spewing down the ridge of hill. Vidir Reynisson, Iceland's civil protection boss, said it was flowing at "at least a hundred cubic metres per second, maybe more".

Icelandic police shared this image of cars travelling to the eruption
Icelandic police shared this image of cars travelling to the eruption. Picture: Social media

"So this would be considered a big eruption in this area at least," he added.

A coast guard helicopter will assess the impact of the eruption.

The eruption will conjure memories of the Eyjafjallajökull eruption in 2010, which caused widespread disruption to European air travel.

This time, however, Reykjavik's airport remained open, despite the capital being just 25 miles to the northeast.

The car hit a lamppost and flipped onto the pavement in Olton, Solihull.

Horrific moment car flips and almost crushes woman and child in shocking crash

It is understood that Ms Batty did not converse with anyone else on the campsite and that her background was a mystery to the others residing there.

Music in the mystery: Alex Batty's mother left behind red guitar and didgeridoo before vanishing from French campsite
Kidnapped Colin Armstrong, 78, and girlfriend Katherine Paola Santos

Millionaire British businessman kidnapped by gunmen in Ecuador as police question his girlfriend
Strong winds are expected before a White Christmas

'Danger to life' warning as 80mph winds to sweep UK causing travel chaos ahead of white Christmas
Alec Baldwin was filmed in a confrontation with pro-Palestine protesters.

'Shut the f*** up': Alec Baldwin clashes with pro-Palestine protesters in New York

Police are searching for Clare Marshall

Specialist police team scour River Tay after woman goes missing in Perth

Rescuers work at a collapsed house in Kangdiao

At least 127 people killed after earthquake in north-western China

A caller shared his story after Dame Esther Rantzen revealed her decision to join Dignitas

'Most awful thing ever': Ex-cop tells of mother's Dignitas death as Esther Rantzen reveals assisted dying plan
Crowds defied official calls to stay away from the volcano

Fears of air disruption after Iceland volcano erupts and Reykjavik flight delayed - but '2010 event was different'
8 in 10 dentists are not accepting new adult patients in England.

'Slow death' of NHS dentistry as 80% of clinics stop taking new patients - is your practice affected?

